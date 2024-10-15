Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan after scoring a century on his debut on the first day of the second Test against England at Multan Cricket Stadium on October 15, 2024. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Kamran Ghulam hits classy century on his debut to rescue Pakistan in second Test

Batsman makes 118 after replacing the dropped Babar Azam as hosts reach 259-5 on Day 1

The National

October 15, 2024

