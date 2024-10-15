Kamran Ghulam hits classy century on his debut to rescue Pakistan in second Test

Kamran Ghulam scored an impressive hundred against England on his debut as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank">Pakistan</a> closed on 259-5 on the first day of the second Test in Multan on Tuesday. Ghulam seemed an unlikely tormentor of England – just four months ago, he completed a low-key stint as overseas professional playing for Hoylandswaine Cricket Club in Barnsley in the Huddersfield League. The 29-year-old, drafted into the Pakistan side after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/14/babar-azam-dropped-pakistan-test-team/" target="_blank">the axing of Babar Azam</a>, hit 118 to help steady the ship for the hosts after they had been reduced to 19-2. The home side were in trouble when he came to the crease after left-arm spinner Jack Leach had clean bowled opener Abdullah Shafique with one that turned and then accounted for Shan Masood after a sharp catch by Zak Crawley at short midwicket. In a composed knock that included 11 fours and a six, Ghulam shared a third-wicket stand of 149 with Saim Ayub, who scored 77. Ghulam then put on 65 runs with Mohammad Rizwan – who had moved to 37 at stumps – before being bowled by Shoaib Bashir. Salman Agha then joined Rizwan and was unbeaten on five at the close of play. “You can see the pitch was slow and turning, double-paced with the fast bowlers,” said Ayub. “Some balls were keeping low so it was difficult to bat, you have to keep watching until the end. Every single run is important in those conditions.” Earlier, Pakistan captain Masood had won the toss but was soon regretting his decision to bat first. After five overs of seam bowling, England captain Ben Stokes opted for spin from both ends and the decision paid off immediately. Leach beat Shafique's tentative prod and uprooted the off stump to dismiss the opener for seven. In his next over, the left-armer dismissed Shan for three, getting the Pakistan skipper to flick a delivery from outside the off stump into the hand of Crawley. Kamran showed no nerves though as he stepped out against Leach hitting the spinner over his head for a big six. He and Saim returned after the lunch break to consolidate Pakistan's position and Kamran took a single off Bashir to bring up his maiden Test fifty. Keen to break the stand, Stokes brought himself on and proved quite a handful with his swing and awkward bounce though a wicket eluded the seamer. Stokes maintained an attacking field, however, and Saim eventually fell into the trap, pushing a ball from Matthew Potts straight into the hand of the England captain at short mid-off. Kamran got a lifeline on 79 when Ben Duckett spilt a catch at mid-on and the batter went on to bring up his hundred with a four off Joe Root. Off-spinner Bashir ended Kamran's fine knock when the off-spinner lured out the batter, beat him with turn and knocked back the leg stump. “We created a lot of chances over the course of the day,” said Potts. “The boys stuck at it and we are pleased where we are with it now. “It appeared to be flatter than we expected. The game is in the balance, a couple of early ones in the morning and we will see what it is.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/13/england-captain-ben-stokes-looks-set-to-return-for-second-test-against-pakistan/" target="_blank">England were boosted by the return of Stokes, </a>who missed their comprehensive victory in the opening Test at the same venue to complete his recovery from a hamstring injury. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/11/pakistan-v-england-hosts-face-harsh-reality-after-collapsing-to-record-defeat-in-multan/" target="_blank">Stunned by the heavy defeat</a>, Pakistan dropped Babar as well as front-line pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.