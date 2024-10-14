New Zealand thrash Pakistan in Dubai to reach Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/new-zealand-cricket/" target="_blank">New Zealand </a>cruised into the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after swatting aside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank">Pakistan</a> at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. The New Zealanders triumphed by 54 runs to finish second in Group A behind Australia, who beat India on Sunday to reach the last four. Pakistan were set a tough target of reaching 111 inside 10.4 overs if they were to keep alive their hopes of going through on net run-rate. But their all-out attack backfired as they were bowled out for 56 in just 11.4 overs. Their defeat also meant that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/06/womens-t20-world-cup-india-celebrate-dubai-international-stadiums-century-with-win-over-pakistan/" target="_blank">India are out of the tournament.</a> After collapsing to 28-5 in their chase after the six-over power play, Pakistan's batters continued to play aggressively in the hope of qualifying rather than settling for simply winning the match. New Zealand had earlier struggled against Pakistan's spin attack in reaching a low total of 110-6 in their 20 overs. But the Asian side could have restricted them to a much smaller target had they not spilt eight straightforward catches. Opener Suzie Bates, who was dropped twice, top-scored for the White Ferns with 28, with Brooke Halliday chipping in with 22 off 24 balls. Nashra Sandhu was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-18 off her four overs. Pakistan's frantic pursuit of victory led to wickets falling regularly once opener Muneeba Ali was bowled by Lea Tahuhu for 15. Skipper Fatima Sana top-scored with 21. Leg-spinner Melie Kerr took 3-14 for New Zealand, who will face either South Africa, England or the West Indies in the semi-final. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said after the match:<b> </b>"It hasn't sunk in yet. It was 2016 the last time we got there so it has been a long time. We will certainly celebrate tonight but this is just the next stage of a tournament we are looking forward to. "Results haven't gone our way leading into this tournament but what I am most proud of is we stuck with our processes and our belief. When we get it right we can beat any team so to do this at a World Cup is something I am incredibly proud of. "Credit to Pakistan's bowlers, they took the pace off and made it hard for us. We knew they were going to have a crack so it would be an exciting game. It was all about who could hold their nerve." On reaching the semi-final, she said: "It is about going in with open eyes and enjoying it. I want them to lap up the experience. It is an awesome opportunity for them and a huge part of their career. These are the reasons you play cricket." Pakistan captain Sana said: "We were good in the bowling but we need to improve our fielding and batting because we were not up to the mark. Our senior players need to step up in these kind of matches. "As a bowling unit we were up to the mark but we need to improve in the batting or we can't survive at this level."