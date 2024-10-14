New Zealand's Fran Jonas, centre, celebrates with her teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Sadaf Shamas during their 54-run Women's T20 World Cup victory at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, October 14, 2024. AP

New Zealand thrash Pakistan in Dubai to reach Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals

White Ferns win by 54 runs to finish second in Group A behind Australia

Stuart James
Stuart James

October 14, 2024

