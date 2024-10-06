India's Renuka Singh celebrates after clean bowling Pakistan's Gull Feroza for a duck in her side's six-wicket victory in the Women's T20 World Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 6, 2024. AFP

Sport

Women’s T20 World Cup: India celebrate Dubai International Stadium’s century with win over Pakistan

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side bounce back after opening defeat as they ease past their greatest rivals in front of packed stands

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

October 06, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal