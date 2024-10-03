Women’s T20 World Cup: Teams, matches, tickets and everything you need to know about the tournament in the UAE

The UAE will host this year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/08/20/uae-set-to-host-womens-t20-world-cup-in-october/" target="_blank">Women’s T20 World Cup</a>, starting Thursday, October 3 when Bangladesh take on Scotland in Sharjah. The October 20 final will also be held at the Dubai International Stadium. The 10 teams will be split into two groups, with matches in Sharjah and Dubai, to decide four semi-finalists. It is the second time a T20 World Cup has taken place in the UAE without the host nation actually playing in it. In 2021, the UAE and Oman co-hosted the men’s version, after it was switched from India due to Covid precautions. The national team had failed to qualify for that event. The women’s side suffered the same fate this time around, but only after an agonising <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/05/06/uae-miss-out-on-reaching-womens-t20-world-cup-after-narrow-defeat-to-sri-lanka/" target="_blank">15-run defeat to Sri Lanka</a> in the crucial match. At that stage, the tournament had been planned for Bangladesh, but it was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/08/20/uae-set-to-host-womens-t20-world-cup-in-october/" target="_blank">switched to the UAE</a> due to the civil unrest in that country earlier this year. If history is anything to go by, then everybody else is playing for second place behind the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/australia-crush-india-by-85-runs-to-seal-fifth-women-s-twenty20-world-cup-title-1.989830" target="_blank">holders, Australia</a>. Of the eight Women’s T20 World Cups to have been staged so far, only two sides other than Australia have won a title. England won the first at Lord’s in 2009, while West Indies took the 2016 title against the Aussies in India. The remaining six have all been won by Australia. Australia added that sixth title when they beat hosts South Africa in Cape Town at the start of last year. It was the fourth time Meg Lanning, the Singapore-born batting star, had lifted the T20 trophy as captain of Australia, and she retired in November 2023. The winners of the final in Dubai on October 20 will take home $2.34 million. Admission for matches starts from Dh5, with premium seating available for Dh40. Entry is free for anyone under the age of 18. Tickets can be purchased nline <a href="https://t20worldcup.platinumlist.net/" target="_blank">here </a>and kiosks will also be available at both Dubai and Sharjah stadiums. <b>Australia </b>(world ranking: 1) <b>Player to watch: </b>Tahlia McGrath. The multiple title winners are packed with firepower, but it was all-rounder McGrath who caught the eye on their first hit out, when they dominated England in a warm-up match in Dubai on Sunday. <b>India </b>(world ranking: 3) <b>Player to watch: </b>Shafali Verma. Still only 20, the free-scoring batter has already played 81 T20Is for India and is closing in on 2,000 runs. <b>New Zealand </b>(world ranking: 4) <b>Player to watch: </b>Sophie Devine. Recently gave up the one-day captaincy, and might be on her last assignment in charge of the T20 side, too. <b>Pakistan </b>(world ranking: 8) <b>Player to watch: </b>Diana Baig. The fast bowler is a dual international, having also represented Pakistan at football, and has been known to toast wickets with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style goal celebration. <b>Sri Lanka </b>(world ranking: 7) <b>Player to watch: </b>Udeshika Prabodhani. Chamari Athapaththu was just too obvious to pick for this. And 39-year-old left arm swing bowler Prabodhani could be potent in the steamy conditions of late UAE summer. <b>Bangladesh </b>(world ranking: 9) <b>Player to watch: </b>Rabeya Khan. A 19-year-old leg spinner who is the most attacking option among Bangladesh's battery of fine spin bowlers. <b>England </b>(world ranking: 2) <b>Player to watch: </b>Nat Sciver-Brunt. Born in Japan as the daughter of a British diplomat, she is one of the world’s leading all-rounders. <b>Scotland </b>(world ranking: 12) <b>Player to watch:</b> Kathryn Bryce. The all-rounder was batting with her sister Sarah, who is her vice-captain in the Scotland side, when they sealed qualification for this event in Abu Dhabi. <b>South Africa </b>(world ranking: 5) <b>Player to watch: </b>Laura Wolvaardt. The leading run scorer as South Africa rode a wave of home support to reach the final last year. She is now their captain, too. <b>West Indies </b>(world ranking: 6) <b>Player to watch: </b>Deandra Dottin. Hayley Matthews is the clear standout in the West Indies side, but the return of all-rounder Dottin is also an intriguing prospect. <b>Group A</b> October 3 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6pm October 4 – India v New Zealand, Dubai, 6pm October 5 – Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6pm October 6 – Pakistan v India, Dubai, 2pm October 8 – Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 6pm October 9 – India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 6pm October 11 – Pakistan v Australia, Dubai, 6pm October 12 – New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6pm October 13 – Australia v India, Sharjah, 6pm October 14 – Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 6pm <b>Group B</b> October 3 – Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 2pm October 4 – South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 2pm October 5 – Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 2pm October 6 – Scotland v West Indies, Dubai, 6pm October 7 – England v South Africa, Sharjah, 6pm October 9 – Scotland v South Africa, Dubai, 2pm October 10 – Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 6pm October 12 – Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 6pm October 13 – England v Scotland, Sharjah, 2pm October 15 – England v West Indies, Dubai, 6pm <b>Semi-finals</b> October 17 – Group A winner v Group B runner-up, Dubai, 6pm October 18 – Group B winner v Group A runner-up, Sharjah, 6pm <b>Final</b> October 20 – TBD v TBD, Dubai, 6pm