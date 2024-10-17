Anneke Bosch inspires South Africa as they thrash Australia in Women's T20 World Cup shock

An inspired Anneke Bosch carried South Africa into the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/03/womens-t20-world-cup-2024/" target="_blank">Women’s T20 World Cup</a> final as the long reign of Australia as world champions was ended in comprehensive fashion in Dubai on Thursday night. Bosch blazed 74 not out from 48 balls as the Proteas savaged an Australia side who were chasing a fourth title in a row in this event. The Australians had broken South African hearts in Cape Town in January 2023 when they completed a hat-trick of T20 world titles, and in so doing establishing themselves as one of history’s most dominant international cricket teams. That was the first time the South Africans had made it to a major final in women’s international cricket, and they did not have to wait long to avenge the loss. Now they will have another shot at glory when they face the winner of Friday’s second semi-final, between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/15/west-indies-thrash-england-to-reach-womens-t20-world-cup-semi-finals/" target="_blank">West Indies</a> and New Zealand, at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The fact that Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa’s captain and leading batter, played a key role was little surprise. The opener made 42 from 37 balls to set the platform for the run chase. She shared in a 96-run stand for the second-wicket with Bosch, who reached a remarkable half century in just 31 balls. When Wolvaardt went, with 14 still needed in 30 balls, victory was as good as assured. Still, Bosch made sure to get the job done, as she guided her country to an eight-wicket win and their finest success to date in women’s international cricket. “My heart is racing a lot, it was really tough out there but I am just happy we managed to get over the line,” Bosch said. South Africa have never made a final in the women’s 50-over version of the World Cup, and this will be just their second appearance in the T20 one. But they should have no fear whoever they face in the final, given their stunning display against the outgoing champions. With their injured captain, Alyssa Healy, cutting a frustrating appearance watching on, Australia’s batters had been kept in check well by the South African bowlers. They were able to eke out 134 for five from their 20 overs, but they were restricted well by Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba. Beth Mooney became the quickest player to make 3,000 career runs in women’s T20Is, during the course of her innings of 44. It took the opener, who was the player of the tournament in 2020 when Australia won the title on home soil, 100 innings. Neither she nor any of her other batting colleagues was able to up the rate sufficiently as they were kept within range.