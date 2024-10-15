West Indies thrash England to reach Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals

A century partnership between openers Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph set the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-indies-cricket/" target="_blank"> West Indies</a> on course for a crushing victory against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/england-cricket/" target="_blank">England </a>to send them into the T20 Women's World Cup semi-finals. Captain Matthews hit 50 off 38 balls while Joseph smashed 52 off 38 to set up a six-wicket victory after they chased down a target of 142 against England at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. After the openers perished, it was left to Deandra Dottin (27 off 19) to pick up the baton before Aaliyah Alleyne hit a Sophie Ecclestone full toss for four to take the Windies over the line. Next up they will take on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/14/new-zealand-thrash-pakistan-in-dubai-to-reach-womens-t20-world-cup-semi-finals/" target="_blank">New Zealand </a>in Sharjah on Friday for a place in Sunday's final against either Australia or South Africa, who meet on Thursday. England only had themselves to blame for their defeat after a sloppy performance in the field, dropping five catches, all off player of the match Joseph. England had set what looked like a competitive total of 141-7 off their 20 overs, with Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scoring with 57 off 50. They suffered a blow when captain Heather Knight had to retire hurt on 21 after straining her calf. Afy Fletcher was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 3-21, while Matthews took 2-35. But England wilted under a fierce barrage from the West Indies openers, who blasted 67 runs without loss in the power play. The pressure of their aggressive start told as Joseph was first dropped on six, then on four more occasions as the duo reached an opening stand of 102. The defeat was reminiscent of England's semi-final defeat by South Africa in the 2023 tournament. After the match, Joseph said: "[Hayley Matthews] told me just back myself, watch the ball all the way through and go through the line of the ball. I was real aggressive at the start and took that aggression all the way through my innings. "It was a big challenge [to open] but I back myself to play through the line of the ball. I feel real happy and my teammates are there supporting me all the way. I am real thankful. It means a lot to us." West Indies captain Matthews said: "I don't think many people had us reaching this point in the tournament. "Incredibly proud of the group. We were up against all odds today, and the way we came out with the ball and then to put on a performance like that with the bat – Qiana Joseph scoring her first ever 50 for West Indies – what a time to do it man." Injured England captain Knight who was sidelined for the West Indies' innings admitted it was “not England’s best performance”. "Frustrated, obviously it was bad timing for me [to get injured]," said Knight. "Tough to watch, but credit to West Indies. They came at us really hard, played conditions well and put us under the pump. We made a few mistakes, it wasn't our best – a tough one to take, but credit to Hayley Matthews and her team. "Obviously we'll be judged on today. We played some good cricket, but a tournament like this if you slip up once it can be costly. Very frustrated, but still really proud of the girls and the fight they've got." It was the West Indies' first T20 win over England since 2018 and the first time England have failed to make it out of the group stage since 2010.