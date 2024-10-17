India captain Rohit Sharma is bowled by New Zealand's Tim Southee during day two of the first Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 17, 2024. AP

India hit new low after crashing to 46 all out in Bengaluru Test against New Zealand

Pacers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke decimate home team's batting before visitors ease to 134-run lead

The National

October 17, 2024

