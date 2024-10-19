South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and New Zealand's Sophie Devine stand in front of the Museum of the Future with the Women's T20 World Cup trophy. They will vie for it in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening. Photo: ICC
Women's T20 World Cup final: South Africa and New Zealand eye history in Dubai

A new name will be inscribed on the trophy after Sunday’s final, but the two nations are no strangers to success in the UAE

Paul Radley
October 19, 2024

