Women's T20 World Cup final: South Africa and New Zealand eye history in Dubai

It is one of international cricket’s great oddities that South Africa have never won a world title in either the male or female sphere. New Zealand, too, have contributed some of the finest players in the sport, yet have just the solitary Women’s World Cup title, back in 2000, to show for their excellence in limited-overs cricket. Neither have a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/03/womens-t20-world-cup-2024/" target="_blank">T20 World Cup</a> to their name as yet. For one of them, the 'zero' will go at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night (6pm), when they face each other for the 2024 title. It is not the final that was predicted. South Africa might be an up-and-coming force in the women’s game, having reached the corresponding final on home soil in Cape Town last year, before losing out to Australia. But they were behind the Aussies, England and India in the reckoning ahead of this event. New Zealand were even further down the pecking order. Which stands to reason, given they lost 10 games in a row before the tournament started. And yet the final feels perfectly suited to Dubai. Maybe even destined. Long-term expatriates in the city from both countries are well used to seeing their teams thrive here. The Blitzboks - South Africa’s men’s sevens team - <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/rugby/2022/12/04/dubai-sevens-hero-ricardo-duarttee-it-is-a-thousand-times-better-than-i-ever-imagined/" target="_blank">basically own the Dubai Sevens trophy</a>. Their haul of 11 titles at the UAE’s biggest annual sporting event is nearly double the next best, which is the six that have been won by New Zealand. That includes seven in the past eight years, with New Zealand winning the only other one. And they have even tasted rare success in cricket in the city. In 2014, a team including Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/06/29/south-africa-in-a-world-cup-final-aiden-markram-and-kagiso-rabada-have-been-here-before/" target="_blank">won the Under 19 World Cup </a>on the same turf which Laura Wolvaardt and Co will be treading on Sunday. “Clearly there is a bit of good luck around this stadium for us, and hopefully we can use that in the next game as well,” Wolvaardt, the South Africa captain, said when reminded about the success of Markram’s side from a decade ago. New Zealand also know success in Dubai. They made the final of the men’s T20 World Cup in 2001 before losing out to Australia, and their women’s rugby team have been serial winners at Dubai Sevens down the years, too. Amelia Kerr, who was outstanding in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/19/womens-t20-world-cup-set-for-first-time-winners-as-new-zealand-secure-final-spot/" target="_blank">their semi-final win against West Indies</a> on Friday night, even referenced their rugby playing compatriots after the match. “It’s so exciting for New Zealand and everyone back home,” Kerr said after the tense, eight-run win in Sharjah. “I think of the Black Ferns, our women’s rugby team back home who made the World Cup final. After that, so many young girls and boys want to start playing rugby. “To be a team that's now playing in the final, having the chance to win a World Cup, I think is going to inspire so many kids back home.” New Zealand rugby World Cup winners like Ruby Tui and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/11/30/portia-woodman-wickliffe-sees-dubai-sevens-as-first-step-in-latest-quest-for-olympic-gold/" target="_blank">Portia Woodman-Wickliffe</a> are valued role models back at home, and Kerr thinks the cricketers are just the same. “In sport and in life people (like) seeing and hearing success stories, we have the opportunity to inspire the nation with the final coming up,” Kerr said. “I’m just so proud of how this group has carried themselves. Yes, we want to do great things on the field, but more importantly what we do off the field is outstanding and the people we are. “We might win or lose cricket games but all the girls in the group are fantastic role models and now we have the chance to add a trophy to it.” Given that they dominated a semi-final against an Australia side who had been gunning for a fourth successive T20 world title, the Proteas likely start the final as favourites. Anneke Bosch, the batter who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/17/anneke-bosch-inspires-south-africa-as-they-thrash-australia-in-womens-t20-world-cup-shock/" target="_blank">inspired their win over the Australians</a>, said they are not going to fall into the trap of playing their final in the semi-finals. “We said we haven’t played our best game yet and probably still haven’t, but hopefully we're leaving it for the final now,” Bosch said. Wolvaardt, who partnered Bosch in the decisive second-wicket stand against Australia, agreed with her batting colleague. “It always feels like Australia are that last hurdle we need to get through to win the World Cup and now we have done that,” Wolvaardt said. “Obviously we don’t want to get too excited as we still have a big game to play. It is huge, the momentum and the energy, but it will be important not to get too far ahead of ourselves. We are still going to face a really good side.”