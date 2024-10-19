Women's T20 World Cup final: South Africa and New Zealand eye history in Dubai

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and New Zealand's Sophie Devine stand in front of the Museum of the Future with the Women's T20 World Cup trophy. They will vie for it in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening. Photo: ICC

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and New Zealand's Sophie Devine stand in front of the Museum of the Future with the Women's T20 World Cup trophy. They will vie for it in the final at Dubai Intern Show more