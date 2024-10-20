New Zealand's Eden Carson and Georgia Plimmer celebrate after sealing victory over South Africa by 32 runs to win the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai. Reuters

New Zealand complete global domination as they add Women’s T20 World Cup glory to golden day of sport

Amelia Kerr stars as White Ferns claim first title shortly after famous Test win for men's side and America’s Cup success for sailors

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

October 20, 2024

