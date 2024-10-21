New Zealand's players celebrate after beating South Africa to win the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 20, 2024. AP

Sport

Cricket

T20 World Cup was a triumph for both New Zealand and UAE, and could usher in a new era for women's cricket

Sharjah and Dubai proved capable hosts after having the event foisted on them at short notice, capped with an impressive crowd for the final

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

October 21, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today