India sink to new low after 3-0 Test series defeat to New Zealand

Even in their wildest imagination, the harshest critics of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank">Indian team </a>would not have expected them to be whitewashed 3-0 at home. And that too by an out-of-form New Zealand team missing their main batsman and fresh from a 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka. After all, India had been unbeaten in Tests at home in 12 years and on the verge of qualifying for the World Test Championship final next year, for the third straight time. However, in a matter of three weeks, Indian cricket was turned upside down as a spirited New Zealand team pulled off the most remarkable result in modern cricket - <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/30/india-running-out-of-options-as-they-scramble-to-avoid-test-series-whitewash-against-new-zealand/" target="_blank">a Test series sweep in India</a>. New Zealand could sense victory on Sunday even though they started the day on 171-9 in their second innings with a lead of just 143 runs in the third Test in Mumbai. Their confidence stemmed from India's hopelessly out of form batting and the extravagant help spinners were getting from the Wankhede pitch. India quickly wrapped up the innings in the morning session and received a target of 147. On any other occasion, it would have been advantage India. But not this time. Not this team. The Black Caps knew India's top order could be tied down against spin and their belief was justified within the first hour of the chase. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel ripped through the top order as India were reduced to 29-5. Sarfaraz Khan smashed a full toss straight to deep mid-wicket, underscoring how out of touch and down on luck India's batting is. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant counter-attacked with a sensational 64 from just 57 balls on a raging turner, advancing down the pitch with the ball turning square. But he was fighting a lone battle. With the reliable Washington Sundar giving him company, Pant raced to 64 from just 56 balls before losing his wicket to the impressive Patel in controversial circumstances. Pant kicked the ball away before wicketkeeper Tom Blundell appealed for a bat pad, which was not upheld by the on field umpire. Upon review, the third umpire overturned the decision even though there were only inconclusive readings on UltraEdge. Patel had his 10th wicket of the match and New Zealand were well on their way to victory - without star batsman Kane Williamson and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/26/santner-heroics-as-new-zealand-end-indias-12-year-unbeaten-run-in-home-tests/" target="_blank">left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner </a>who had picked up 13 wickets in the previous Test. Patel snared the last wicket of Sundar to finish with 6-57 as India were bowled out for 121, losing the Test by 25 runs. It was the first time India had been whitewashed in a Test series at home since South Africa's 2-0 win in 2000 and their first-ever 3-0 defeat at home. The series defeat has not only all but ended India's hopes of qualifying for the WTC final, it should also expedite the exits of some of the biggest stars of Indian cricket. India now need to win four out of five Tests in the next series in Australia to have any chance of qualifying for the Lord's final next year. Given the state of affairs, India would do well to avoid losing four of the five matches. If India suffer more ignominy in Australia, it is almost certain that the Test team will move on from some or all stalwarts in the side sooner rather than later. Captain Sharma seems front of the line, after a horrendous three Tests where he seemed clueless against pace and spin, attacking from the start irrespective of the situation. His captaincy seemed just as bad, making wrong selection and toss calls in the first Test, and employing conservative fields in the last two games. Virat Kohli struggled as much during the series, with just one fifty and even a needless run out close to stumps on the opening day of the third Test. Equally significant disappointments, at least in the first two Tests, were veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Both failed to make inroads as the series slipped away, even as New Zealand spinners Santner, Patel and Glenn Phillips showed a lot more discipline. All-rounder Sundar showed better skill with the ball on helpful pitches and there is a belief that India would have been better served had left-arm spinner Axar Patel been included in the team, as his record as a batsman and bowler on India pitches is second to none. While Jadeja did pick up 10 wickets in Mumbai, the writing is on the wall. The four veterans who brought India numerous accolades over the past decade are unlikely to be seen together for much longer. India might have hoped for a smoother transition, possibly following the WTC final after which the veterans could be moved along with dignity. But the embarrassment of a home Test series whitewash means there is no time for formalities. The Test squad for the five-Test Australia tour has already been announced and expect a few heads to roll if the Indian team continues its horror form.