Rohit Sharma has overseen India's first home Test series defeat since 2012. AP

Sport

Cricket

India running out of options as they scramble to avoid Test series whitewash against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma's team face uphill battle in Mumbai as Australia Test tour looms on the horizon

Ajit Vijaykumar

October 30, 2024

