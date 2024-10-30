India running out of options as they scramble to avoid Test series whitewash against New Zealand

Of all the series the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank">Indian team </a>management would have expected the biggest challenges in, a home Test series against an out-of-form New Zealand was probably the least likely. Possibly guilty of thinking too far ahead and planning for the Australia Test tour, Rohit Sharma's team were handed a brutal reality check as they suffered their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/26/santner-heroics-as-new-zealand-end-indias-12-year-unbeaten-run-in-home-tests/" target="_blank">first home Test series defeat in 12 years</a> and now face the possibility of a series whitewash. Prior to the series, New Zealand had suffered their own 2-0 Test series thrashing in Sri Lanka, which included an innings defeat, while No 1-ranked India seemed a couple of steps away from qualifying for the World Test Championship final. Two Tests later, New Zealand are celebrating one of the rarest feats in modern Test cricket – a comprehensive series win in India – while the India are wondering if their time at the top of the table is drawing to a close. The Black Caps first wrecked India's batting on an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/20/new-zealand-end-36-year-wait-for-test-win-in-india-after-dominant-bengaluru-victory/" target="_blank">unusually lively pitch in Bengaluru</a> and then outplayed them with the bat and ball on a rank turner in Pune. Not only did New Zealand win, they did so by beating India in every single aspect of the game in all four innings. Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir have had to quickly drop all planning for the five-Test tour of Australia and concentrate on avoiding embarrassment at home first. India's veteran batsmen and bowlers have suddenly started to look woefully out of touch, even in conditions tailormade for them. Rohit and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/virat-kohli/" target="_blank">Virat Kohli</a> have struggled against pace and spin in equal measure, with youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan looking a lot more assured at the crease. Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj seems to have gone many levels back in Test bowling, while Jasprit Bumrah is also not quite delivering with the new or old ball. What has been most damaging is the diminishing returns from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The situation got so bad that India flew in off-spinner Washington Sundar for the second Test and played him alongside Ashwin; <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/24/seven-star-washington-sundar-gives-india-advantage-in-pune-test-against-new-zealand/" target="_blank">Sundar picked up 11 wickets</a> and scored 39 runs in the low-scoring Pune Test. A similar desperation is visible ahead of the third Test which begins in Mumbai on Friday. India have brought in all-rounder Harshit Rana, who was playing first-class cricket. Like Sundar, Rana could well slot straight into the playing XI. If that happens, it will show that the team management is making running repairs with equipment that was not even in the garage. Both Sundar and Rana were not in their plans for the New Zealand Test series but the incumbents have been so lacklustre, they figure that the two young all-rounders can't be any worse. India now can't even take a chance with an underprepared pitch for the third Test as the toss would then become the deciding factor. The bigger issue is the form of Rohit and Kohli, as the challenge is only going to get tougher in Australia, where fast bowlers can expect help for the first three games in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane. If India lose the third Test in Mumbai and don't get their act together quickly in Australia, they will fall out of the WTC final race. New Zealand, meanwhile, should be proud of their series win, which was secured without the services of their premier batsman Kane Williamson. Williamson missed the first two Tests due to a groin strain but the rest of the line-up, led by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, handled India's bowling expertly. Williamson is set to miss the third Test as well. He has remained in New Zealand to work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in the recent series against Sri Lanka. Williamson will now hope his groin strain clears up in time to face England next month.