Former UAE pacer Qadeer Ahmed to the domestic set-up after completing his five-year ban for corruption.
Sport

Cricket

Qadeer Ahmed returns to UAE domestic cricket after five-year ban for corruption expires

Former national team fast bowler, who made a low-key comeback in Ajman, says he wants other players to learn from his mistakes

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 06, 2024

