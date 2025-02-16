Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Dubai with Indian team for Champions Trophy litmus test

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/">Indian cricket team</a> landed in Dubai on Saturday evening ahead of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/05/india-captain-rohit-sharma-fires-back-at-critics-ahead-of-champions-trophy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/05/india-captain-rohit-sharma-fires-back-at-critics-ahead-of-champions-trophy/">50-over Champions Trophy</a>. While not as high profile as a World Cup, the tournament remains a major ICC event involving the top eight teams in the world. And given the precarious state Indian cricket finds itself in, it could prove make or break for a number of senior figures in the team. For the last six months or so, the Indian team witnessed a steep fall in performance and results in red and, to a lesser extent, white-ball cricket, suffering chastening ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/03/india-sink-to-new-low-after-3-0-test-series-defeat-to-new-zealand/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/03/india-sink-to-new-low-after-3-0-test-series-defeat-to-new-zealand/">home Test whitewash </a>by New Zealand and a crushing Test series loss in Australia. Defeat in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/05/india-stars-face-uncertain-future-as-australia-storm-into-wtc-final-after-test-series-win-in-sydney/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/05/india-stars-face-uncertain-future-as-australia-storm-into-wtc-final-after-test-series-win-in-sydney/">Border Gavaskar Trophy</a> speeded up the transition process in Indian cricket, made the board enforce strict parameters for training and player conduct, and served as a writing on the wall for senior members of the team. Captain Rohit Sharma saw his grip over captaincy of the team weaken towards the end of the Australia tour, with his position in the Test playing XI untenable. All senior players were forced to return to first-class cricket and work on their game, while even star batter Virat Kohli faced scrutiny over his dwindling returns. There was also a big question mark over the future of India coach Gautam Gambhir, who has now overseen unprecedented defeats in Indian cricket. The recent T20 and ODI series against England at home, however, has provided some relief for the time being. A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/02/abhishek-sharma-hits-brutal-century-as-india-thrash-england-by-150-runs-in-final-t20-clash/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/02/abhishek-sharma-hits-brutal-century-as-india-thrash-england-by-150-runs-in-final-t20-clash/">4-1 win </a>in the T20s and a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/12/shubman-gill-hits-sparkling-century-as-india-complete-odi-clean-sweep-over-outplayed-england/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/12/shubman-gill-hits-sparkling-century-as-india-complete-odi-clean-sweep-over-outplayed-england/">3-0 victory in ODIs </a>has provided belief that the Indian team is not all bad. However, the results need to be taken with a pinch of salt as the England team looked largely underprepared for the series and reportedly did not train at all towards the end of the trip. Still, a win is a win. The ODI series also saw a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/09/rohit-sharma-smashes-stunning-century-as-india-seal-odi-series-win-over-england/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/09/rohit-sharma-smashes-stunning-century-as-india-seal-odi-series-win-over-england/">welcome return to form </a>for Rohit and Kohli, whose lack of runs were major concerns for India. The team has already been weakened by the back injury sustained by pace ace Bumrah during the Australia tour, while veteran quick Mohammad Shami has not quite fired upon return and Mohammad Siraj has fallen down the pecking order. It has forced the Indian team to strengthen their batting line-up with all-rounders and rely mainly on spinners for the Champions Trophy. That means there will be little wriggle room in batting if Rohit and Kohli do not fire and leave a gaping hole in the top three. The tournament is also one of the final few chances for both to extend their careers for the immediate future. For the Indian team, the Champions Trophy is last major assignment of this cycle. After this, it will be time for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/25/ipl-2025-highest-salary-player-auction/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/25/ipl-2025-highest-salary-player-auction/">Indian Premier League</a>. Then, a new cycle will start with the Test tour of England. Perform well and win the Champions Trophy, then both Rohit and Kohli will be accorded more room for negotiations regarding their prospects in ODIs and also Tests. Failure would mean their futures, and that of coach Gambhir, will be completely at the mercy of the cricket board and selectors.