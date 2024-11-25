Rishabh Pant will play for Lucknow in the IPL after becoming the most expensive player in the league's history. AFP
Rishabh Pant will play for Lucknow in the IPL after becoming the most expensive player in the league's history. AFP

Top cricketers with highest salary in IPL 2025 after player auction in Saudi Arabia

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer become most expensive players in league's history

Ajit Vijaykumar

November 25, 2024

