Champions Trophy in danger after India-Pakistan standoff

The impasse between Pakistan and India over scheduling of matches is threatening to derail the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/10/uncertainty-around-champions-trophy-as-india-unlikely-to-travel-to-pakistan-for-tournament/" target="_blank">Champions Trophy tournament</a> that is set to take place next year. The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played across three venues – Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi – from February 19 to March 9. However, India had maintained their unwillingness to travel to Pakistan to play matches due to political tensions between the countries. Last week, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank">Indian cricket</a> board informed the world governing body ICC that it will not be sending a team to Pakistan, opening up the possibility of a hybrid model to be adopted where India's matches would be held outside Pakistan – as was the case in the Asia Cup last year. However, Pakistan are not willing to budge this time. The board has written to the ICC seeking clarification for the reasons of India's refusal to travel. The hosts had already rejected a hybrid model, insisting on hosting all matches in Pakistan. They have taken this position after the developments over the previous season. Last year, Pakistan agreed to split hosting duties for the Asia Cup with India playing their matches – including the final – in Sri Lanka instead. Later, Pakistan agreed to travel to India for the ODI World Cup with the PCB expecting the gesture to be reciprocated for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/13/champions-trophy-2025-pakistan-teams-qualify/" target="_blank">Champions Trophy</a>. That has not happened and Pakistan seem ready to escalate the issue. "Almost every country wants the tournament to be played in Pakistan and it will be disappointing if they [India] don't come," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, said. "I don't think anyone should make this a political matter. We'll give every team as many facilities as we can." "Pakistan has shown great gestures to India in the past, and we'd like to say clearly India shouldn't expect such friendly gestures from us every time". If the standoff continues, the tournament could be moved entirely out of Pakistan or even postponed indefinitely. Moving the Champions Trophy to a new location is likely to trigger more problems as, according to a report in the <i>Dawn</i> publication, Pakistan could then pull out of the tournament entirely. That move will complicate matters further as pulling out of ICC events has serious financial implications for teams. It is the latest instance of deteriorating political ties between the nations that resulted in suspension of all bilateral cricket for over a decade. The two teams, however, face each other in ICC and other <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/06/09/india-clinch-six-run-win-over-pakistan-in-t20-world-cup-as-bowlers-shine-in-new-york/" target="_blank">multi-nation events</a>. Complicating the matter is the Indian government's willingness to maintain sporting ties in other disciplines. Also, there is no clarity whether India are unwilling to travel due to security concerns. All other major teams, including Australia, England and New Zealand, have toured Pakistan recently. The world body is in a difficult position as hosting a tournament without India will result in financial disaster as sponsors and broadcasters will most likely pull out. The PCB has spent millions of dollars on the upgrade of stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi that are due to host 15 Champions Trophy games. The PCB are confident all three stadiums will be ready in the next two months. Eight countries – Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan – are due to compete in the tournament though the schedule is yet to be announced. An event marking the 100-day countdown to the tournament was called off, adding more uncertainty around the Champions Trophy.