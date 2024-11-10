Pakistan fast bowlers clinch first ODI series win in Australia in 22 years

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank">Pakistan </a>continued a dramatic turnaround in their fortunes as their fast bowlers delivered a historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/04/australia-v-pakistan-fast-bowlers-rattle-hosts-before-pat-cummins-secures-dramatic-win-in-melbourne-odi/" target="_blank">ODI series win in Australia </a>on Sunday - their first in the country since 2002. After dismissing an understrength and out of form <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/20/cricket-world-cup-final-stats-australia-supremacy-indias-boundary-problem/" target="_blank">world champions </a>for just 140 in Perth, Mohammad Rizwan's team reached their target in the 27th over with eight wickets in hand to take the three-match series 2-1. Saim Ayub hit 42 and Abdullah Shafique 37 as Pakistan raced to the target to complete another sensational series win following their dramatic home Test series victory over England. And while the credit for the Test series went to their spinners, it was the fast bowlers who secured victory in Australia. Pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi both claimed three wickets while express quick Haris Rauf continued his excellent form on Sunday. With the three-match contest locked at 1-1, Rizwan won the toss and sent in the hosts knowing how out of form the home team's batting line-up was. The Aussie batting was blown away by another high-quality spell of pace bowling by Afridi (3-32) and Shah (3-54), with Rauf (2-24) proving lethal in the middle overs again. Sean Abbott top scored with 30 before they were bundled out in the 32nd over for just 140. Australia were without Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, along with pace trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc who are being rested ahead of the Test series against India. For the third consecutive match Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short opened the batting, desperate for runs after failing to make an impact at Melbourne and Adelaide. But on a pitch suited to the quick bowlers Fraser-McGurk again flopped, nicking a swinging Shah delivery to wicketkeeper Rizwan on seven. Aaron Hardie, promoted to three in place of Smith, lasted 13 balls for his 12 before being caught at slip off Afridi. That brought stand-in skipper Josh Inglis to the crease, but he too departed cheaply for seven, skying a Shah bouncer that Rizwan collected to leave Australia on 56-3 in the 11th over. Rauf, who took 5-29 in Adelaide, then accounted for Short (22) before youngster Cooper Connolly, in only his second ODI, was forced to retire hurt on seven after a nasty blow to his hand. The out-of-form Glenn Maxwell only survived two balls with Rauf bagging him for the third time this series, caught at point by Ayub, while Marcus Stoinis added just eight to the score as Australia stumbled to 88-6 in the 21st over. Abbott and Adam Zampa (13) shared a handy 30-run partnership before the tail was mopped up. All Pakistan pacers maintained high pace throughout the three-match series, and also got late movement, proving almost impossible to hit away. Australia's batting average for the entire series was less than 17 - their worst ever effort in home ODIs. In fact, Pakistan will feel they could well have won the series 3-0 as they had reduced Australia to eight down in their chase of 204 in the first ODI in Melbourne. Pakistan complete their tour of Australia with three Twenty20 internationals starting in Brisbane on Thursday.