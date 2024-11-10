Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, second left, celebrates the wicket of Adam Zampa during the third ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Cricket

Pakistan fast bowlers clinch first ODI series win in Australia in 22 years

World champions dismissed for 140 in Perth as Mohammad Rizwan's team ease to eight-wicket victory

The National

November 10, 2024

