Luke Wood and Azam Khan at the Desert Vipers kit launch in Dubai on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. All photos: Desert Vipers

Luke Wood convinced it will be third time lucky for Desert Vipers in ILT20

England seamer forms formidable pace quartet for his franchise with Amir, Ferguson and Curran

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 07, 2024

