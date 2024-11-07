Luke Wood convinced it will be third time lucky for Desert Vipers in ILT20

Luke Wood returns for his third stint with Desert Vipers in the third season of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/09/19/afghanistan-whizzkid-allah-mohammed-ghazanfar-among-raft-of-new-recruits-for-ilt20/" target="_blank">ILT20</a> – and he's convinced it will be third time lucky for his side as they battle for the title. The left-arm seamer, who has been in and out of the England side, will be part of the franchise’s impressive pace quartet headed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/06/21/andre-russell-mohammad-amir-and-david-warner-among-retained-players-for-ilt20/" target="_blank">Mohammad Amir,</a> Lockie Ferguson and Sam Curran. Playing in his third year in the ILT20, Wood is delighted to be associated with the same franchise and believes they will be strong challengers for the title. The Vipers reached the inaugural final of the competition in 2023 but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/02/12/remember-the-game-carlos-brathwaite-helps-gulf-giants-to-first-ilt20-title/" target="_blank">lost out to Gulf Giants</a>. “It's nice to have a longer span with the same team in these franchise competitions,” he told <i>The National</i> on the sidelines of the Desert Vipers kit launch in Dubai on Wednesday. “There's always a bit of chop and change in the franchises but it's nice to be back with the Vipers again. Last year didn't go to plan, but the first year was pretty positive. So, yeah, just trying to do the best we can. And then on a personal note, just try to perform for the team and see how we go.” Wood believes the ILT20 is a top-level global competition with nine overseas players in the squads. He considers the league to be on par with the PSL and as a good stage for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/08/former-sales-assistant-vishnu-sukumaran-targets-ilt20-after-breakthrough-tour-for-uae/" target="_blank">local players to improve by playing against some of the best in the world.</a> “Aside from the Abu Dhabi T10, the ILT20 is the other franchise tournament to be held in the UAE, and it obviously provides the opportunities for the local cricketers and some exciting fare for the fans,” Wood said. “It’s good for the local lads to compete against some of the best players from around the world and builds their reputation, builds their calibre and then, who knows what can go ahead. “You've seen Sikandar Raza from Zimbabwe, obviously a similar Associate (nation player) and you've seen what he's done over the last three years. So, there's no reason why that can't be something in the UAE.” Having played in the first two seasons of the ILT20, Wood feels the second was better, and believes the third will be better still, and says the event will continue to grow each passing year. “I guess being a new competition, the first year, no one really knew what to expect,” he said. “I was only here for the back half after the Big Bash in the inaugural season. I said afterwards I really enjoyed my two, three weeks I was here. And then I really look forward to coming back and you can see it expands the competition. I feel really fortunate to be a part of it and I enjoy every minute I'm here.” Wood, 29, has played two ODIs and five T20Is for England, but hasn’t got a call-up for the national team in more than a year. He has not given up hope of a recall, though, and thinks some good performances in the franchises may keep him in their radar. “I won't get too down or think about it too much,” he said of his chances with England. “I just try to think wherever I go to put in the best performance that I can and if that leads to my selection late down the line then that's great. But if not, as long as I'm performing and doing my best, then that's all I can do.”