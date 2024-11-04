Australia v Pakistan: Fast bowlers rattle hosts before Pat Cummins secures dramatic win in Melbourne ODI

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank">Pakistan's </a>fast bowlers put in a monumental effort but came up just short as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/20/cricket-world-cup-final-stats-australia-supremacy-indias-boundary-problem/" target="_blank">world champions Australia </a>eked out a two-wicket win in the first ODI in Melbourne on Monday. Under new white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan seemed under pressure batting first as they could score only 203. Australia seemed in control when Steve Smith (44) was batting with Josh Inglis (49) and the team on 113-2 after just 16 overs. An early finish seemed to be one the cards, but Pakistan's all-pace attack refused to give up without a fight. Fast bowler Haris Rauf (3-67) bowled a terrific spell in the middle overs, accounting for Smith first before dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell off successive deliveries of the 21st over. At 139-6, the game was wide open and Pakistan decided to press their four fast bowlers as the scoring rate meant the game was going to get finished before the 40th over. It was down to Pat Cummins once again to come to the rescue. Playing his first ODI since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/20/australia-india-cricket-world-cup-final/" target="_blank">last year's World Cup win in India</a>, Cummins produced a nerveless knock of 32 from 31 balls to push the hosts past Pakistan's modest target with 16.3 overs to spare. "Tonight we got it done. I always much prefer sitting in the change-room but a wonderful match," Cummins said. "It got a bit tighter than we would have liked in the end. Really happy with how the guys bowled, everyone really." The hosts were in deep trouble at 155-7 when fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain clean bowled all-rounder Aaron Hardie. Cummins then came to the crease as Pakistan sensed their first win in Australia in nearly eight years. Tailender Sean Abbott was run out for 13 to leave Australia needing 19 runs with two wickets in hand but Cummins and Mitchell Starc held on. Left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi was back to his best as he finished with 2-43 from his 10 overs while Naseem Shah had a brilliant match, picking up 1-39 to go with his crucial knock of 40 that resurrected his team's innings. Hasnain (1-51) and Rauf were impressive but leaked runs. Earlier, left-arm fast bowler Starc took 3-33 as Australia dismissed Pakistan for 203. Newly appointed skipper Rizwan top-scored with 44 for the visitors but they struggled against disciplined bowling, and were all out in the 47th over. It was Pakistan's first 50-over game since last year's World Cup, which saw the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/14/babar-azam-dropped-pakistan-test-team/" target="_blank">ouster of Babar Azam</a> as captain. Starc broke through in the third over with Saim Ayub chopping onto his stumps, mis-timing a rising ball before a subdued crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. That brought Azam to the crease, unburdened by the captaincy once again after quitting last month. He upped the tempo before Starc struck again, with Abdullah Shafique caught behind for a tame 12 in a superb opening spell from the speedster. Azam was in decent touch and put on 39 with Rizwan before leg-spinner Adam Zampa entered the fray and broke the partnership, bowling Azam for 37 with his fourth delivery. His replacement, Kamran Ghulam, lasted just six balls, no match for a brutal Cummins bouncer, gloving to wicketkeeper Josh Inglis to leave Pakistan struggling on 70-4 after 19 overs. Rizwan played himself in before opening the bat, hitting the first six of the day off Starc. But the wickets kept falling. Salman Agha was smartly taken at square leg for 12 by Matt Short off Abbott and Rizwan then departed attempting a sweep from part-time spinner Labuschagne, caught by Inglis.