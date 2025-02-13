Mumbai Indians Muscat and Gulf Giants Doha: What could an expanded ILT20 look like?

Discussions have taken place about expanding the DP World International League T20 to include other Gulf countries. The third season of the franchise competition reached <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/09/dubai-capitals-become-ilt20-champions-for-first-time-after-rovman-powell-makes-most-of-extraordinary-reprieve/" target="_blank">a dramatic conclusion on Sunday</a> in front of a packed crowd at Dubai International Stadium. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/10/ilt20-final-venom-between-dubai-capitals-and-desert-vipers-is-just-what-competition-needs/" target="_blank">Dubai Capitals</a> became the third winners of the competition when they beat Desert Vipers in a thrilling final-over finish. The huge crowd was testament to the fact the league has found its place in the UAE sporting calendar, after its tentative beginning in 2023. Its organisers are now considering how to develop the league in the future. According to David White, the chief executive of the ILT20, that could involve fixtures elsewhere in the region. “We are past the start-up stage and I’m very positive of the future,” White said. “We are starting to see young children back their favourite teams and there is a stable following. “We are very conscious of connecting with community and this year our social media numbers are phenomenal, and in association with Zee [the Indian broadcasters who own the TV rights for the league], the broadcast numbers are looking very good too. “In my personal opinion, over time, the natural progression of this league is to expand into the greater Gulf region. We have got so many Gulf nations with cricket fans, and at some stage the expansion could happen.” The discussions are at an early stage, but the possibilities are many. An initial step could be retaining the same six franchises, but playing some regular season matches in other cricket-loving countries in the GCC. At present, the two places which appear best placed to host matches would be Muscat and Doha. Oman and the UAE shared staging rights for the 2021 T20 World Cup. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2021/10/14/t20-world-cup-once-bamboozled-by-turf-oman-now-set-for-centre-stage/" target="_blank">The Oman Cricket Academy ground</a> in Al Amerat is both well-appointed and scenic. The West End Park International Stadium in Doha has seen less international cricket played so far but has capacity for 13,000 spectators. Each of those destinations has shown an appetite for cricket in the past. The Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Muscat last year attracted appreciable crowds, which has also been the case when all-star exhibition matches have been played in Doha. As with any sport looking to expand its reach and attract investment, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/09/cristiano-ronaldo-jhon-duran-tom-mckibbin-and-the-changing-face-of-saudi-arabian-sport/" target="_blank">thoughts often spring towards Saudi Arabia</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/04/19/saudi-arabia-eye-place-at-centre-of-cricket-in-the-gulf-after-promising-display-in-oman/" target="_blank">Saudi has big plans for cricket</a>, including leagues of its own as well as hosting bilateral matches between India and Pakistan. As yet, though, there are no turf fields, let alone stadia ready to host major matches. As such, despite the significant advantages of heading to Saudi <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/04/saudi-spending-will-either-crush-the-rest-of-the-gulf-countries-or-push-them-to-invest-al-wasl-manager/" target="_blank">in terms of potential audience and sponsorships</a>, it is unlikely to be a destination for ILT20 teams in the immediate future. The advantages of expanding the league’s footprint would be many. Primarily, there would be the chance to attract more followers, and potentially sponsors, in new territories. Also, it could help ease cricket fatigue among the existing venues. As per the current schedule, there are 34 matches per season in the ILT20, with three venues in operation – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Having multiple matches in the same place can be problematic. It has often proved difficult to sustain big crowds, particularly for midweek league matches. Whether any of the existing teams would want to base themselves full time in the new destinations, rather than travelling for occasional home fixtures, remains to be seen. As the only single-franchise entity in the competition, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/13/high-praise-for-ilt20-find-khuzaima-if-theres-a-better-fast-bowler-in-the-country-id-like-to-see-them/?_gl=1*5ot784*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank">Desert Vipers</a>, for example, have made significant efforts to establish themselves in the UAE, so would presumably be averse to moving. Others may be happy to relocate. A rebrand of MI Emirates to MI Muscat, for instance, might be doable and the side’s owners might think the Mumbai Indians brand could transfer seamlessly enough. In an alternative scenario, if there are to be expansion franchises, there will be more players required. Hopefully this would have the natural effect of increasing the spaces available for local players to be recruited. UAE players <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/11/ilt20-season-3-was-a-step-back-for-uae-players-as-their-battle-for-recognition-goes-on/" target="_blank">have long been crying out for more opportunities</a> in franchise competitions, not least in their home league. Whether new destinations could put up players of their own for selection would be intriguing to see. Oman have been the outstanding side from the region in recent years, but they are currently in a state of transition. They recently sacked many of the players who took them to the T20 World Cup last year over an internal discipline issue. The credentials of those who remain are less clear, but the likes of Bilal Khan and Jatinder Singh might garner interest from ILT20 recruiters. Phil Oliver, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/01/13/ilt20-moneyball-at-centre-of-desert-vipers-strategy-as-uae-gets-cricket-league-of-its-own/?_gl=1*1xpsw6i*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank">the chief executive of the Vipers</a>, said the ILT20 has “a foot in the door” within the franchise cricket circuit now. He did, though, warn about “cautionary tales” in other leagues which have expanded before they are ready. “I’d be slightly wary about running before we are walking in terms of developing into other regions,” Oliver said. “We are aware that UAE is the flagship Associate [non-Test playing country] in this region. Who knows, maybe a wider GCC event further down the line could be on the agenda. “There has been some discussion about that but there certainly needs to be planning. We are developing bonds with the community in the three cities we play in. “All six teams have done that and we want to make sure we capitalise fully on that before we look to expansion.” Oliver said the league is unquestionably on an upward trajectory, as shown by Sunday’s final, even if his side ultimately fell just short of winning. “Whilst the result didn’t go our way, it was a fantastic evening,” he said. “There was a packed out Dubai International Stadium with a fantastic atmosphere. “There is nothing quite like it in cricket when that stadium is full. There was so much noise, and it was great to witness that. “I think that was a representation of where the league has got to in the space of three years. It is a competitive market in terms of cricket but also in terms of sport and things to do in UAE. That is always a challenge in trying to get people to come and support the teams.”