Khuzaima Tanveer took four wickets and was named player of the match on his Desert Vipers debut. Chris Whiteoak / The National
High praise for ILT20 find Khuzaima: ‘If there’s a better fast bowler in the country, I’d like to see them’

Former teacher who helped unearth new gem for Desert Vipers hopes the franchise can assist with development of UAE cricket

Paul Radley
February 13, 2025