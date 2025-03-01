Jos Buttler’s England reign ends with humiliating loss to South Africa in Champions Trophy

Joss Buttler's reign as England white-ball captain ended with a whimper as South Africa strolled to a seven-wicket Champions trophy victory in Karachi on Saturday. England's tournament exit had already been guaranteed following defeats to <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title=""></a>Australia and Afghanistan which had resulted in Buttler resigning on Friday saying that his captaincy had “reached the end of the road”. But any hopes about ending his reign with a victory were scuppered when England were skittled out for 179 in 38.2 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Joe Root, who scored a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/26/england-suffer-more-white-ball-pain-after-champions-trophy-exit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/26/england-suffer-more-white-ball-pain-after-champions-trophy-exit/">valiant century in the defeat against Afghanistan</a> last time out, top-scored again but managed just 38 at the National Bank Cricket Arena with Buttler (21) one of only four players to pass the 20-run mark. Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder did the damage with the ball for South Africa taking 3-39 and 3-25, respectively. Fast-bowler Jofra Archer took two early wickets – bowling Tristan Stubbs (nought) and Ryan Rickelton (27) – to give England a glimmer of hope. But that only brought in Heinrich Klaasen alongside Rassie van der Dussen and the pair put together a partnership of 127 that took the game away from Buttler's side. Klassen would depart after a 56-ball 64 with South Africa just five runs away from victory and new batter David Miller soon launched Liam Livingstone down the ground for six to seal the win with more than 20 overs to spare. Van der Dussen finished unbeaten on 72 with his knock coming from 87 balls, including six fours and three sixes, which helped condemn England to a clean sweep of three defeats in Pakistan. “That was a really disappointing performance,” admitted a crestfallen Buttler. “We were so far short of the mark there. “As a whole group, not just batters, we're not getting the results and that does take away your confidence. It's time for everyone to get away, get a change of scenery and work hard wherever cricket takes you next. “From this point forward, there is a huge opportunity for people inside and outside the dressing room to really put their hand up and say they want to be part of the rebuild of this white-ball team. “There is no doubt that the talent is there, there is all the makings of a really good side so I do believe it can be turned around.” South Africa are safely through to the semi-finals where they will <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/03/01/australia-and-south-africa-face-travel-headache-due-to-indias-dubai-base-for-champions-trophy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/03/01/australia-and-south-africa-face-travel-headache-due-to-indias-dubai-base-for-champions-trophy/">take on either India in Dubai or New Zealand in Lahore</a>. Captain Aiden Markram hailed the efforts of fast-bowler and player of the match Jansen. “He's been huge for us,” Markram said. “We all know in the powerplay you need to be taking wickets up front and he finds different ways of doing it. He's been peaking at the right time for us and is leading the attack with Kagiso Rabada really well. “The boys were really good. The wicket was quite slow, slower than we expected, and changed our initial plans. The boys adapted to the conditions out there and through that, we were able to take wickets throughout the innings and keep the momentum.” On potentially playing in Dubai next Markram added: “We'll have to see when we get there what conditions are going to be like. We've got a great squad with great options and ultimately, we'll pick the squad to get the job done on the day.”