Virat Kohli's century helped India defeat Pakistan by six wickets in the Champions Trophy clash at Dubai International Stadium on February 23, 2025. Reuters

Sport

Cricket

Champions Trophy: KL Rahul says ‘words can’t express’ how good Virat Kohli has been for India

Batting great is set for 300th ODI when his team face New Zealand in Dubai, fresh from a return-to-form century last time out

Paul Radley
March 01, 2025