Champions Trophy: KL Rahul says ‘words can’t express’ how good Virat Kohli has been for India

Virat Kohli will become the seventh Indian to appear in 300 one-day internationals when they face New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. The 36-year-old batter already confirmed India’s place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy when his century guided them to victory over rivals Pakistan a week ago. That was his 51st century in the format, and KL Rahul, the India wicketkeeper, said it was a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/24/virat-kohli-champions-trophy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/24/virat-kohli-champions-trophy/">mark of his greatness.</a> “That’s a lot of ODI games and a lot of international games and words fall short to express how good a player he’s been and what a great servant of Indian cricket he’s been,” Rahul said. “I was really happy to see that he got the hundred last game. He’s been batting really well and for a player of his calibre it was about time that he scores that big century and a match-winning century.” Both India and New Zealand are already assured of a place in the knockout stage of the event. The Indians are guaranteed a game at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, and next Sunday’s final will also be played there, should they make it that far. Many observers have pointed out India have a significant advantage over the rest of the sides in the competition, given they can base themselves in one place for all of it. Sports City has already proved to be much to their liking. Each of their wins against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/champions-trophy-world-no1-shubman-gill-hits-second-straight-century-as-india-beat-bangladesh-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/champions-trophy-world-no1-shubman-gill-hits-second-straight-century-as-india-beat-bangladesh-in-dubai/">Bangladesh</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/24/kohli-10-pandya-9-shaheen-4-india-v-pakistan-champions-trophy-player-ratings/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/24/kohli-10-pandya-9-shaheen-4-india-v-pakistan-champions-trophy-player-ratings/">Pakistan</a> came at a canter, with batters such as Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Rahul each looking in fine touch. “It’s a great place for us as a team to be in, where Rohit’s in real good form, Shubman’s in real good form, Virat is in real good form, Shreyas has played and done his part as well,” Rahul said. “[Iyer] got a good 60 last game, and even against England he was striking the ball really well. So overall the team is looking really good, and Virat is obviously a very important part of the team. “Virat and Rohit are the senior players, and you are always looking up to them to step up and score when the big games come. “That’s what they’ve been able to do for so many years. Hopefully there’s many more hundreds left for him and many more games of international cricket.” While the outcome of Sunday’s game is inconsequential – both sides know they are through and the venues where their semi-finals will be played – it will still likely be a tough assignment for both. New Zealand have been similarly dominant in the competition so far, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/fakhar-zaman-injury-caps-disastrous-champions-trophy-opener-for-pakistan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/fakhar-zaman-injury-caps-disastrous-champions-trophy-opener-for-pakistan/">beating hosts Pakistan</a> by 60 runs in the opener, then Bangladesh by five wickets. “In this tournament, it’s just really hard,” Rahul said. “You need to be really switched on. No game is easy, or no team can be taken lightly. “That's how we’ve looked at things. And New Zealand has always been a very formidable team and very competitive team. “They’ve done really well over the years. We’ve had a lot of, we’ve played against them a lot of times at ICC events as well, and they’ve done well against us. “It's been quite even, the contest [and this game] should be no different. I think it'll be another competitive game.”