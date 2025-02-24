Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli chose perfect stage to prove his white-ball mastery

The pomp might have been toned down a bit, the flair might be missing, the in-your-face aggression might also have been dialled down - but Virat Kohli is still the gold standard when it comes to chasing a target in white-ball cricket. Pakistan must be wondering if they angered Kohli early in his career, because the star India batsman invariably saves his best for the neighbours. Pakistan fans can never forget the rescue act at the MCG during the 2022 T20 World Cup, or the sublime ton in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Even during the heavy defeat to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/virat-kohli/" target="_blank">Kohli </a>held the innings together with a fighting fifty. So, even when things are not going his way, as has been the case with Kohli for many months, the sight of Pakistan seems to flip a switch in him. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank">Champions Trophy </a>clash in Dubai was supposed to be highly charged and full of emotions. But in reality, the match saw one side suffer from a serious bout of stage fright, and the other keep its calm and focus on the task at hand. Pakistan went into their shell batting first, barely raising the tempo or challenging India's bowlers to change tactics. India were more than happy to let Pakistan dig themselves into a hole in the middle overs, and then flail their arms around when the overs began to run out. Contrast that with Kohli, who controlled the pace of the game throughout. Chases always get the best out of the former captain - he just knows how to tick the overs along. In fact, ODI cricket is a format that comes naturally to Kohli. The duration of the innings is perfect for him to problem solve while on the job, and quickly search for solutions without having to dwell too much on it. Kohli hit just seven boundaries during his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/23/virat-kohli-century-inspires-india-to-familiar-win-over-pakistan-in-champions-trophy/" target="_blank">111-ball 100 not out</a>, meaning he relied a lot more on running between the wickets by making the most of the large yet slow outfield in Dubai. Here is a player who knows the edge in his batting is beginning to dull, which is understandable at the age of 36. But his fitness, drive and game awareness remain as sharp. Kohli knew mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed was the only threat, especially after he clean bowled a well set <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/champions-trophy-world-no1-shubman-gill-hits-second-straight-century-as-india-beat-bangladesh-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Shubman Gill </a>with a sharp leg break. Kohli, along with Shreyas Iyer, put his head down against Abrar and made up the difference at the other hand. Kohli had a hard time gauging the pace of the pitch in the tournament opener against Bangladesh. He trained for an extended period on the eve of Sunday's match, even pumping his fist after nailing a sweep shot. At this stage and level, it's all in the mind for Kohli. Once the feet started to move to counter the variable pace and bounce of the Dubai pitch, Kohli could not be tamed. The famed cover drives off the fast bowlers were out in full force on Sunday. The pull shot was executed with precision too. After Kohli completed his century with a drive through the off side that also secured victory, Kohli pointed to the dressing room and uttered words to the effect of "don't worry, I am here". As long as Kohli is there in a chase, and that too against Pakistan, there seems to be no need for the Indian team or fans to worry. However, that does not mean his struggles against the moving and sharply spinning ball witnessed over the last few month have suddenly vanished. It must be remembered that following successive series defeats at home to New Zealand and in Australia, the entire senior group of the Indian team was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/04/writing-on-the-wall-for-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohli-as-india-brace-for-test-transition/" target="_blank">put on notice</a>, forced to get back to the domestic circuit and saw many of their privileges rescinded. This Champions Trophy is being seen as make or break for many senior figures in the team, including the support staff. Lifting the trophy is critical for the futures of many of them. With so much happening behind the scenes, Kohli chose the perfect stage to let his bat do all the talking. It was an innings carved with clinical precision. The pitch did not allow for any flamboyance, and Kohli gave the conditions the respect they deserved. His innings means India's entire top order is in form and has been well tested in 50-overs cricket, during the Champions Trophy and also the preceding home ODI series against England. Carry this form for two more weeks and Kohli will have the title of the undisputed king of white-ball cricket, if he does not have that already, for now and forever.