Can Pakistan still qualify for Champions Trophy semi-finals?

After waiting for close to three decades to host a major ICC tournament, Pakistan fans saw their hopes dashed inside one week of the Champions Trophy following another emphatic and embarrassing defeat, this time to rivals India in Dubai. Pakistan players and supporters were charged up for their biggest cricket assignment of this century. But a heavy defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi, followed by an even bigger capitulation against India in Dubai has left Pakistan cricket in tatters. While Pakistan were crushed by centuries from Tom Latham and Will Young in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/fakhar-zaman-injury-caps-disastrous-champions-trophy-opener-for-pakistan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/fakhar-zaman-injury-caps-disastrous-champions-trophy-opener-for-pakistan/">their opening match</a>, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/23/virat-kohli-century-inspires-india-to-familiar-win-over-pakistan-in-champions-trophy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/23/virat-kohli-century-inspires-india-to-familiar-win-over-pakistan-in-champions-trophy/">Virat Kohli masterclass </a>added further misery on Sunday. Captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted the pressure got to his team against India. "The middle order wasn't good enough," the Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman said. "The players performed well before this. In our meeting we had discussed that on this pitch around 270-280 would be enough [but] because the outfield was slow, the pitch was slow, the ball wasn't going into the gaps. "Saud [Shakeel] and I tried to build a partnership and took a lot of time, but after that the shot selection was poor. That's where they got a chance to take our wickets. Our middle order maybe couldn't take the pressure." Pakistan's six-wicket defeat leaves them in the all-too-familiar position of depending on other results to secure qualification for the semi-finals. "As a captain, I don't like this [depending on other teams]. If you're good enough, you show it by winning and keeping things in your hands." Incredibly, Pakistan are still not out of contention, although they only have a mathematical chance of making it to the next stage. The way the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">Champions Trophy is scheduled</a>, a short group stage is followed by the semi-finals. Two early defeats is almost the end of the road. But Pakistan still have a chance, albeit minuscule. India currently top Group A with two wins from two matches, while New Zealand have one win under their belt. For Pakistan to have any chances in the tournament, they need <b>New Zealand to lose to Bangladesh</b>, <b>defeat Bangladesh</b> by a big margin and then hope for <b>India to defeat New Zealand</b> in the remaining group phase games. In that scenario, India will top the table with three wins and the other three teams will be locked on one win each. Thereafter, net run rate will come into play. If New Zealand win against the Tigers on Monday, that will be the end of the campaign for Pakistan. Apart from the results, weather is a factor as well. Rawalpindi, that is set to host the Pakistan v Bangladesh match on Thursday, is expecting rain for most of this week, which could make a full match very difficult. If <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/22/champions-trophy-pakistan-aims-for-more-world-events-laments-indias-missed-opportunity-to-visit-country/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/22/champions-trophy-pakistan-aims-for-more-world-events-laments-indias-missed-opportunity-to-visit-country/">Pakistan </a>do get knocked out early in the tournament, they will only have themselves to blame. Monday, February 24 - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Tuesday, February 25 – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Wednesday, February 26 – Afghanistan v England, Lahore Thursday, February 27 – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Friday, February 28 – Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore Saturday, March 1 – South Africa v England, Karachi Sunday, March 2 – New Zealand v India, Dubai Tuesday, March 4 – Semi-final 1, Dubai Wednesday, March 5 – Semi-final 2, Lahore Sunday, March 9 – Final, Lahore (If India qualify, the final will be played in Dubai)