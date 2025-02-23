Virat Kohli century inspires India to familiar win over Pakistan in Champions Trophy

Not for the first time, Pakistan’s loss was Dubai’s gain. India’s continuing refusal to tour their nearest neighbours to play cricket may skew the integrity of major tournaments. But the UAE-based fans of cricket’s two great giants are still not complaining. The latest instalment of the sport’s biggest rivalry at Dubai International Stadium went much the same way as previously in ICC one-day international events. India coasted to victory, on the back of a return-to-form century by Virat Kohli, this time in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">Champions Trophy</a>. If this game was being staged here because the two countries can’t get on, then no one told the gathered masses. Indians and Pakistanis sat side by side in the stands. It was perfectly convivial, no matter how the game was unfolding. Nothing dissipated the good humour. There were the logistical challenges of getting there. Hessa Street, the main road leading to the ground, was closed for some of the morning for the UAE Tour cycling. Also, the temperature was around eight degrees warmer than when India had <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/champions-trophy-world-no1-shubman-gill-hits-second-straight-century-as-india-beat-bangladesh-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/champions-trophy-world-no1-shubman-gill-hits-second-straight-century-as-india-beat-bangladesh-in-dubai/">played Bangladesh four days earlier</a>. It meant that large swathes of seats which were in the full glare of the sun were empty for the early phases of the game. Sure, there were late comers, but there were also others who opted to find shade elsewhere instead. By the time the floodlights were taking hold as India started their chase, it was packed. There were plenty of clues as to the fact it was the hottest ticket in town. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak, the chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, arrived by helicopter and took in some of the first innings. The TV broadcasters had it easy to pick out other notable figures in the crowd, too. Suryakumar Yadav brought a huge cheer from those in blue when his image, sat in a hospitality box, was flashed up on the big screen. Shahid Afridi was zoomed in on when Shaheen Afridi was bowling. Not long after, with it becoming clear the result was going against Pakistan, Afridi made a hasty exit. He did at least stop and wind the window down on his chauffeur driven lift outside the back of the Royal Box entrance to accede to the polite request of an Indian supporter for a photo. It was rent with all the usual fervour that accompanies this fixture. Harbhajan Singh was even told to stop videoing the national anthems when he was in the media box, as it contravened the terms and conditions of the broadcast rights. The admonishment was met with a Hindi-version of, “Don’t you know who I am?” But rules are rules, Bhajji. It feels apt to say India’s win felt inevitable from the start, but that is not exactly true. The very first over of the day, in fact, suggested they might have lost their poise. Mohammed Shami, the India fast bowler, has taken five wickets in the win over Bangladesh in their opening game. Against Pakistan, that was precisely the same number of wides as he bowled in his first over. Once that 11-ball aberration was out of the way, though, everything seemed to settle into its natural course. Meaning, Pakistan’s batters being unable to break the shackles of fine Indian bowling and fielding. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan both got starts without being able to play match defining innings. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62 from 76 balls, and Khushdil Shah provided some late oomph with 38 from 39 balls. But Pakistan’s 241 all out always appeared under par on a slow wicket that was likely to play more easily under lights. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the India bowlers with 3-40. The chase proved to be a cakewalk. Shubman Gill made light of the threat of Pakistan’s vaunted new-ball attack as he continues to look in princely touch. He did fall short of a fifth success score in excess of 50, though, when he was bowled by a sharp leg break by Abrar Ahmed on 46. That left the stage open for Kohli. The lack of scoreboard pressure meant he was able to ease out some of the wrinkles that have come into his game of late. As he gathered his runs with increasing elegance, he moved past 14,000 career ODI runs. The only concern came when the target threatened to decrease too quickly, leaving with too few runs with which to make a century. When Hardik Pandya was threatening to finish it in a flurry of boundaries, the crowd were roaring Kohli’s name instead. When Shaheen Afridi then fired down successive wides, they booed him. He provided the most dramatic finale, though. With two runs required, he belted Khushdil for four through extra cover to bring up both his century and a six wicket win.