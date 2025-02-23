Ranked: Jerseys of all eight teams in Champions Trophy 2025

The Champions Trophy has returned after a gap of eight years. And it is back in a country that had not hosted a major tournament this century. Pakistan left no stone unturned in its effort to gets its three venues ready for the 50-over tournament, a part of which is being held in the UAE due to India's unwillingness to travel to Pakistan. Since the tournament has returned after eight years and is being hosted in Pakistan - their first major event <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-quiz-past-winners-top-performers-and-more/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-quiz-past-winners-top-performers-and-more/">since the 1996 World Cup</a> - a lot of eyes are on it, even though it is not the World Cup and is being played among the top eight teams. Still, it is a marquee event and the teams are looking to put their best foot forward, and also look best dressed for the occasion. Below are the kits of the eight teams competing in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">Champions Trophy</a>. Jerseys have been ranked from most to least appealing. Theirs used to be a very common shade at world events. But this time, South Africa’s all dark green jersey stands out for its simplicity and sleek design. Dark vertical stripes, colour accents on the collar, raised emblem and striking yellow amid all the green make it a truly classy kit. Another sleek outfit from the Afghans, who have impressed at major events with their performance and jerseys. The vibrant blue, local calligraphy and geometric patterns from historic structures make it a beautiful piece of clothing. With most teams going easy on design patters, Afghanistan’s kit is refreshing. England's ODI cricket and kit peaked at the 2019 World Cup. This one is not too far behind though. Geometric patterns, the three lions integrated in the design and various shades of blue gel well. England's T20 is a striking red, while their ODI colours are more pleasing to the eye. Very good nonetheless. India’s previous ODI kit used at a major event – the 2023 World Cup at home – had a sleek tri colour design on the shoulder; a tribute to the national colours. Their new 50-over jersey has a much more prominent flag design on their shoulders, which looks unique but somehow does not hit the mark the way the 2023 kit did. Is that really Pakistan green? We have seen many iterations of green in Pakistan’s kits over the years. But the hue they picked this time is a lot closer to that of Ireland. A perforated design and star pattern on the chest make it one of the more distinct kits in the tournament. But it just not quite scream '<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a>'. A bit disappointing. Black always looks great, but surely there could be a little more effort put into it. Their 2024 T20 World Cup kit was wonderfully retro. This time, they have blacked everything out, with just a hint of design at the side of the torso. Once again, Australia have gone with a giant patch of yellow with some green on the sides. Hardly any other design elements to it. The iconic Aussie yellow colour is more than enough to make opponents wary in ICC tournaments. But still, they could have at least tried something different. Quite a lot happening there. The tiger motif, vivid design, striking colours make it a one-of-a-kind design. But does it all go well together? The design overshadows the jersey and could have looked better if toned down. But full marks for integrating the national colours and imagery on the kit.