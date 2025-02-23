India's Virat Kohli checks his bat during a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of the clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday. AFP

India v Pakistan: Coach Aaqib Javed senses golden chance to become heroes in make-or-break Dubai clash

Pakistan coach banking on local experience in high-octane Champions Trophy match on Sunday

Paul Radley
February 23, 2025