India v Pakistan: Coach Aaqib Javed senses golden chance to become heroes in make-or-break Dubai clash

Things might be looking bleak for Pakistan. But then Aaqib Javed walks into a UAE stadium ahead of a big fixture against India, and suddenly they are infused with hope again. Pakistan head into Sunday’s game against their rivals at Dubai International Stadium knowing that defeat will likely spell the end of their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">Champions Trophy </a>campaign before it has even begun. Their record against India in one-day international global events is an abject one, too. They also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/fakhar-zaman-injury-caps-disastrous-champions-trophy-opener-for-pakistan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/fakhar-zaman-injury-caps-disastrous-champions-trophy-opener-for-pakistan/">lost Fakhar Zaman</a>, their influential opener, to injury before he had been able to impact the event at all. Despite all that background, Aaqib was a vision of optimism on the eve of the game. He has, after all, had plenty of positive experiences against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/">India </a>himself in this neighbourhood. When Aaqib played as a seam bowler in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> side of the 1980s and '90s, they generally dominated fixtures against their neighbours which were played in Sharjah. Now he is back as the head coach of the current vintage, he is backing his players to make heroes of themselves when the limelight is at its harshest on Sunday. “Every game you play under pressure,” said Aaqib, who also knows the Emirates well from his highly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/departing-uae-coach-aaqib-javed-signs-for-lahore-qalandars-as-director-of-cricket-1.202632" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/departing-uae-coach-aaqib-javed-signs-for-lahore-qalandars-as-director-of-cricket-1.202632">successful stint as UAE coach</a>, before he headed back to his home country. “The first game, OK, we lost. New Zealand are a very strong team, but it doesn’t make any difference. “After losing a game there is a still a chance you can win the next one, then the third one and make it through to the semis. “When it is India and Pakistan, it doesn’t matter that it is a knockout. It is beyond a game and that is the beauty of India-Pakistan. “If you look at it in a positive way, I think it is the best time for any individual or team to make a mark. We used to love it. Our players are waiting for the opportunity and want to rise the bar.” Despite the fact they are having to travel away from a tournament otherwise on home soil to face India in Dubai, Aaqib reckons his side are not losing out on local knowledge. While India have the benefit of having played Bangladesh in Dubai already in the competition, the Pakistan coach said his players know the emirate well, and pointed that the PSL used to have its home here. He also reckons he has the bowlers to exploit the conditions, saying that the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf remind him of the attack he played in, alongside Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. “We have some of the best pace bowling options in today’s game, in Shaheen, Naseem and Haris,” Aaqib said. “In reminds me of that 90s [trio]. They have all the ability to repeat those types of performances. I am pretty confident. “When we play against India, it is a special feeling. I think they will produce something very special.”