Kohli 10, Pandya 9, Shaheen 4: India v Pakistan Champions Trophy player ratings

Virat Kohli played one of the finest knocks of his career as the star India batsman hit the winning shot and completed his 51st ODI century to seal a comprehensive six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan's batsmen struggled to impose themselves against a disciplined Indian bowling attack on a slow Dubai surface. They could only muster 241, which proved well below par, Shubman Gill continued his great form at the top of the order and Shreyas Iyer hit another quick fifty to steer the chase. But it was Kohli who stole the show, remaining <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/23/virat-kohli-century-inspires-india-to-familiar-win-over-pakistan-in-champions-trophy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/23/virat-kohli-century-inspires-india-to-familiar-win-over-pakistan-in-champions-trophy/">unbeaten on 100</a>. Below are the player ratings from the high-profile <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">Champions Trophy</a> match in Dubai on Sunday. <b>Imam-ul-Haq</b> (4/10) Brought in as replacement of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/fakhar-zaman-injury-caps-disastrous-champions-trophy-opener-for-pakistan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/fakhar-zaman-injury-caps-disastrous-champions-trophy-opener-for-pakistan/">Fakhar Zaman</a>, Imam could not get going and ran himself out looking for a dangerous single. His opening partner was a lot more positive, a role that Imam should have taken upon himself. <b>Babar Azam </b>(5/10) The star batsman looked really good in another sparkling yet brief stay. Hit five boundaries in his 23 but got out after seeing out the opening burst from the main quicks. If he had stayed around for a few more overs, could have been a completely different story. <b>Saud Shakeel</b> (8/10) A near perfect knock from the left-hander revived Pakistan’s innings. Shakeel also maintained the tempo with his 62 coming from 76 balls. But just as he was set to move up a gear, holed out to deep mid wicket. <b>Mohammad Rizwan</b> (7/10) The captain put up a century stand with Shakeel, but took a lot of time, making 46 from 77. Played all around Axar Patel to be castled, adding pressure on the rest of the team with the score on 151 and just around 100 balls remaining in the innings. <b>Salman Agha</b> (4/10) The most important member of the batting line-up could not get going and was beautifully deceived by Kuldeep Yadav, caught expertly by Ravindra Jadeja. At least he did not waste time, making 19 from 24, but should have remined there until the end. <b>Tayyab Tahir</b> (2/10) Comprehensively bowled by a classic left-arm spinner’s ball by Jadeja. The weakest link in the lower order, and it showed. <b>Khushdil Shah </b>(7/10) Provided late impetus, hitting two sixes in a quickfire 38. If he had better support from the other end, could have pressed the accelerator sooner and taken the score well past 250. Dropped a sitter off <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/champions-trophy-world-no1-shubman-gill-hits-second-straight-century-as-india-beat-bangladesh-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/champions-trophy-world-no1-shubman-gill-hits-second-straight-century-as-india-beat-bangladesh-in-dubai/">Shubman Gill </a>at mid wicket. <b>Shaheen Afridi </b>(4/10) Did bowl a superb yorker to rattle the stumps of Rohit Sharma, but was painfully expensive, going for nearly 10 an over in his eight overs. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan </a>would have at least hoped for economical figures from him, but India’s batsmen have had a measure of him since the 2021 T20 World Cup. <b>Naseem Shah</b> (5/10) Tried his best with the new ball, deceived the batsmen a number of times, but wickets eluded him. The moment Naseem went wicketless up front, the writing was on the wall. <b>Haris Rauf </b>(4/10) Could have had a wicket in his first over, but Khushdil dropped Gill at mid wicket. Was easily negotiated thereafter, going for more than seven an over. Pakistan will surely look beyond at least one of their three main quicks moving forward. <b>Abrar Ahmed </b>(8/10) Outstanding control and variations. Hit the off stump of a well-set Gill with a sensational leg break. Gave the batsman a send-off to match. No other Pakistan bowler came even close to providing a similar level of control. Just 28 runs conceded in 10 overs. <b>Rohit Sharma</b> 6/10 Was at his best in the field, juggling the resources perfectly after opening pacer Mohammad Shami picked up what looked like an ankle issue. Got the best out of Pandya and Harshit Rana once again. Scored a quick 20, as is his habit, before getting a perfect yorker from Afridi. <b>Shubman Gill</b> 7/10 The world No 1 batsman is looking like a million bucks. His drives down the ground to Afridi were the best of the day. Picked up a calf niggle but did not slow down. Took a sensational leg break from Abrar to dismiss him. <b>Virat Kohli</b> 10/10 An innings worth its weight in gold. Nothing too fancy, just clinical work with hardly any mistakes. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/virat-kohli/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/virat-kohli/">Kohli</a> paced the innings beautifully and never let the asking rate get out of reach. Would have been nervous as Afridi bowled a bunch of wides as he neared his ton, finished the match with a boundary that raised his 51st ODI century. Arguably the most satisfying century of his illustrious career. <b>Shreyas Iyer</b> 8/10 Played a perfect innings to complement a Kohli masterclass. Took his time to get going but jumped gears after the halfway mark, smashing three fours and a six in a span of three overs to take the pressure off Kohli. Another crucial fifty when the team needed him. <b>Hardik Pandya</b> 9/10 The most valuable member of India’s white-ball cricket. Rohit needed him after an indifferent start by Shami, and got the prized wicket of Babar. Also got Shakeel out at a crucial stage and kept the runs down. There is hardly anything he can’t do in cricket. <b>Axar Patel</b> 7/10 Another commendable performance on a sluggish Dubai surface. Deceived Rizwan beautifully to hit the stumps. Brilliant in the field, affecting two run-outs. <b>KL Rahul</b> 6/10 A great day with the gloves, simply because his work was not noticed at all. Took a fine catch off Babar and was efficient against pace and spin. Not needed with the bat. <b>Ravindra Jadeja</b> 7/10 Did his job masterfully with the ball, and also took a fine catch at covers. Offers so much cover to Rohit with the ball and bat. His presence at number eight make India a really dangerous batting line-up. <b>Harshit Rana</b> 7/10 Forceful with the new ball, providing a lot more control than the more experienced Shami. Seems to have mastered the art of keeping the runs down and taking wickets on the Dubai pitch. Rana might have to lead the attack if Shami is injured. <b>Kuldeep Yadav</b> 9/10 The left-arm wrist spinner is enjoying the slow surface in Dubai, bowling even more slowly to make hitting against him an arduous task. Kuldeep's flight and sudden dip are making it hard to line him up. Picked up three deserved wickets. <b>Mohammad Shami</b> 5/10 An off day, possibly because of a leg injury. Struggled to finish the first over, bowling wides all over the place. Did come back to bowl after going off the field. Team will be tempted to bring in Arshdeep Singh as the matches going forward will have no room for partially fit players.