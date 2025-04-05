Mohammad Rizwan hopes to 'do well in PSL' after NZ ODI series whitewash

Pakistan capped a miserable tour of New Zealand by succumbing to a 43-run defeat in the third and final ODI on Saturday, losing the series 3-0. The visitors were dismissed for 221 off 40 overs chasing New Zealand's 264-8 in a match that was shortened to 42 overs after a delayed start at Mount Maunganui. It was the same story in all three games of the ODI series with the hosts winning the opener in Napier by 73 runs and by 84 runs in Hamilton. It was an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/04/02/new-zealand-v-pakistan-second-odi-faheem-ashraf-and-sufiyan-muqeem-bright-spots-in-hamilton-series-defeat/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/04/02/new-zealand-v-pakistan-second-odi-faheem-ashraf-and-sufiyan-muqeem-bright-spots-in-hamilton-series-defeat/">emphatic performance </a>by a second string New Zealand side against a full strength Pakistan team that had Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/03/28/babar-azam-and-mohammad-rizwan-face-battle-on-multiple-fronts-during-nz-odi-series/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/03/28/babar-azam-and-mohammad-rizwan-face-battle-on-multiple-fronts-during-nz-odi-series/">back in the squad </a>after a similarly one-sided T20 series which the home team won 4-1. Following the defeat, Pakistan captain Rizwan said it was tour to forget and that he was looking forward to the start of the Pakistan Super League, which begins next week. "It's a disappointing series. I will give credit to New Zealand, they played really well in all departments of the game," Rizwan said. "They are like true professionals in all departments. And we need to improve. We need to play better against the new ball." It has been a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/26/pakistan-have-a-mountain-to-climb-after-emphatic-t20-series-defeat-against-new-zealand/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/26/pakistan-have-a-mountain-to-climb-after-emphatic-t20-series-defeat-against-new-zealand/">forgettable few months </a>for the Pakistan team, having earlier failed to win a single game in their home <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/25/pakistan-looked-like-a-lost-team-even-before-champions-trophy-started/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/25/pakistan-looked-like-a-lost-team-even-before-champions-trophy-started/">Champions Trophy </a>tournament. "After Champions Trophy and this series, we'll leave the past. PSL is a big tournament for us in Pakistan. Hopefully our nation will enjoy. Hopefully we'll do well in PSL," the wicketkeeper added. Pakistan struggled throughout the tour to adjust to the pace and bounce of New Zealand's wickets, despite the home team missing a majority of their first choice players who are currently playing the IPL. Fast bowler Ben Sears claimed 5-34 to follow his five-wicket bag in Hamilton, with four of his victims falling to short-pitched deliveries. Player-of-the-series Sears became the first Kiwi to claim five wickets in successive ODIs and said he enjoyed the opportunity to play 50 overs, having previously been considered a T20 specialist. "It was a cool couple of days, I'm pretty grateful to get the opportunity against a really good team and it was cool to get some wickets," said Sears. "Same plan, it was just trying to hold it through the middle and just keep that pressure going. It was just cool to be part of that performance." Fellow seamer Jacob Duffy took 2-40, including the wicket of Rizwan for 37 in the 33rd over to effectively end the tourists' hopes of victory. Babar top-scored with 50 off 58 balls while opener Abdullah Shafique made 33 from 56. Earlier, opener Rhys Mariu and Michael Bracewell hit half-centuries. Mariu posted his maiden fifty in his second ODI and went on to make 58 from 61 balls. Captain Bracewell finished strongly, making 59 from 40 balls.