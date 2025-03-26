Pakistan players following defeat in the fifth T20 against New Zealand in Wellington. AFP
Pakistan players following defeat in the fifth T20 against New Zealand in Wellington. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Pakistan have a mountain to climb after emphatic T20 series defeat against New Zealand

Eight-wicket loss in fifth T20 caps a series that had only a handful of positives for team in green

Ajit Vijaykumar

March 26, 2025