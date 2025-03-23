Pakistan given reality check by T20 series defeat to New Zealand

Pakistan's young T20 team was handed a reality check on Sunday as New Zealand registered a crushing victory in the fourth T20 in Mount Maunganui to take a 3-1 lead in the five-match series. New Zealand dismissed Pakistan for just 105 after setting a massive total of 220-6, completing a comprehensive win despite missing most of their first-choice playing XI to the ongoing Indian Premier League. A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/22/champions-trophy-pakistan-aims-for-more-world-events-laments-indias-missed-opportunity-to-visit-country/" target="_blank">young Pakistan team </a>were looking to build on their record chase in the third T20 when they hunted down a target of 205 in just 16 overs. They sent the Black Caps in on Sunday and were once again handed a huge target. Opener Finn Allen made a quick half-century and captain Michael Bracewell made an unbeaten 46 as the hosts posted 220-6. However, unlike the third match, Pakistan's chase ended almost as soon as it started. Pacers Jacob Duffy (4-20) and Zakary Foulkes (3-25) thrived in responsive conditions under the floodlights at Bay Oval and bowled out Pakistan in 16.2 overs. Pakistan lost three wickets in the first two overs including third match century-maker Hasan Nawaz for one. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/09/champions-trophy-final-india-new-zealand-dubai/" target="_blank">Will O'Rourke</a> and Duffy produced devastating opening spells to rattle Pakistan in the run chase. O'Rourke cut a ball back from outside off to bowl Mohammad Haris (two) with the second ball of the Pakistan innings. Duffy then removed Nawaz and captain Salman Ali Agha (one), both caught behind by wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay. At one stage, Pakistan were 56-8 and in danger of falling short of their lowest score in T20 Internationals — 74 against Australia in 2012. But Abdul Samad made an unbeaten 44 to steer his team past that total and, at 91, past their lowest total against New Zealand. “We have to give them credit, they bowled really well and they outplayed us,” captain Salman said. “It was swinging and turning as well. It did a lot in the second innings but we are an international team and we have to do better.” Earlier, Allen led the way with the bat, smashing 50 off just 20 balls, having put on 59 for the opening stand with Tim Seifert, whose 44 took 22 deliveries. Seifert was the first of three batsmen dismissed by seamer Haris Rauf, who claimed 3-27. Rauf helped apply the brakes in the second half of New Zealand's innings. With Allen hitting six fours and three sixes, the home side raced to 134 off their first 10 overs but slowed somewhat over the second half, scoring another 86 runs. Captain Bracewell's big hitting added late impetus, posting 46 not out off 26 balls. “With Tim (Seifert) belting them it makes it tough to get some rhythm sometimes,” said Allen, who was declared player of the match. “It's nice for me to sit at the other end and watch him go and then try to take over when he goes.” The final match of the series will be played at Wellington on Wednesday. Pakistan will be hoping to end the series on a high, having <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/25/pakistan-looked-like-a-lost-team-even-before-champions-trophy-started/" target="_blank">overhauled their T20 side </a>with young players, especially top order batsmen, with an eye on the T20 World Cup next year.