Champions Trophy final: Likely playing XI, pitch, prize money and how to watch India v NZ in UAE

Just two weeks after a highly anticipated return to the international calendar, the Champions Trophy has reached its final destination with India and New Zealand set to face off in the title match in Dubai on Sunday. The two best teams in the eight-team tournament have made it to the final and fans from either side should not have much to complain about if the other teams lifts the trophy. Rohit Sharma's team have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/05/champions-trophy-india-final-gautam-gambhir-dubai/" target="_blank">entered the final unbeaten</a>, as they did in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. They also defeated New Zealand in their last group phase game fairly comfortably and will therefore be the favourites for the final. New Zealand have made it to the final <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/05/champions-trophy-new-zealand-hold-off-south-africa-to-set-up-dubai-final-against-india/" target="_blank">the hard way</a>. After their match against India last Sunday, they had to travel to Pakistan to face South Africa in the second semi-final on Wednesday before travelling back to the UAE to take on India in the final. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/06/south-africa-bemoan-not-ideal-travel-to-dubai-after-champions-trophy-semi-final-exit/" target="_blank">scheduling nightmare </a>caused by India's refusal to travel to Pakistan owing to political tensions has resulted in other teams travelling back and forth between venues and countries, even as India remained in Dubai throughout. It is a definite advantage for Rohit's team, although the team is refusing to see it as such. Needless to say, the stakes will be very high for both sides. Some big stars of the Indian team are coming towards the end of their careers and could call it a day, at least in white-ball cricket, depending upon the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/08/champions-trophy-final-new-zealand-boosted-by-icc-knockouts-record-against-india/" target="_blank">result on Sunday</a>, as was the case after the T20 World Cup win last year. New Zealand, too, will be eager to add to their modest trophy cabinet and clinch what would be just their third major ICC title. India and New Zealand contest the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Match starts 1pm UAE time. Both teams are expected to make some changes. India have fielded as many as four spinners so far, but the form of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not been as inspiring as that of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/02/five-star-varun-chakravarthy-sets-up-indias-champions-trophy-semi-final-against-australia-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Varun Chakravarthy</a>, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. With pacers getting enough help in Dubai, captain Rohit could go in for either pacer Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh. New Zealand, on the other hand, have a settled line-up but pace spearhead Matt Henry is an injury concern. Henry injured his shoulder while fielding during the semi-final win against South Africa in Lahore and his match fitness will be crucial as his pace bowling teammates Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke lack experience. If he is unfit, seamer Jacob Duffy might be asked to play the final. India XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana / Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy NZ XI: Mitchell Santner (captain), Will Young / Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry / Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke The total prize pot for the eight-team tournament is $6.9 million. The winners on Sunday will take home a cool $2.24m, along with the trophy. The losing finalists will receive $1.12m, while the other semi-finalists - Australia and South Africa - will receive $560,000 each for their efforts. Also, each group match win was worth $34,000 to the winning team. Teams that finished fifth and sixth each receive $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000. The pitch for Sunday will be the same one used for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/24/virat-kohli-champions-trophy/" target="_blank">India v Pakistan</a> match. That surface had enough help for fast bowlers and spinners, although it did not prove as challenging as the one used during the India v New Zealand group stage match. Pacers can expect help first up, with spinners coming into play as the match wears on. Dew is unlikely to make an appearance, which means batting first will be an advantage. The Champions Trophy will be shown live on CricLife Max in the UAE, and the Starzplay app.