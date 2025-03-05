New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner, centre, and teammates after their win over South Africa. AFP
Champions Trophy: New Zealand hold off South Africa to set up Dubai final against India

Black Caps beat Proteas by 50 runs in Lahore and book spot in Sunday's UAE showpiece

The National

March 05, 2025