India's Varun Chakravarthy, left, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during their Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday, March 2, 2025. AP

Sport

Cricket

Five-star Varun Chakravarthy sets up India’s Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai

Spinners dominate to secure 44-run win over New Zealand on Sunday

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

March 02, 2025