Five-star Varun Chakravarthy sets up India’s Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai

Varun Chakravarthy made a belated but spectacular introduction to the Champions Trophy as he bowled India to victory over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. It was the mystery spinner’s first appearance in the competition. At the toss, India’s captain Rohit Sharma had said Chakravarthy was in the line up as they wanted to rest Harshit Rana, the young seam bowler. Maybe they had been wanting to hide one of their trump cards until the business end of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">tournament</a>. On the evidence of what he produced in just his second one-day international, Chakravarthy must be a shoo-in for a starting place from now on. On a dry wicket which suited his method perfectly, the 33-year-old spinner claimed 5-42. At times, he was unplayable as he spun the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/">tournament favourites </a>to a 44-run win. With both sides already assured of their place in the semi-finals, and the venues decided, too, there did not appear to be too much riding on this game. Supporters still packed out <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">Dubai International Stadium</a>, safe in the knowledge that these two sides are well matched, and would likely provide gripping fare. That said, a large swath of ticket-holders missed the most box office moment of the game. Late comers were risking missing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/23/virat-kohli-century-inspires-india-to-familiar-win-over-pakistan-in-champions-trophy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/23/virat-kohli-century-inspires-india-to-familiar-win-over-pakistan-in-champions-trophy/">Virat Kohli’s moment </a>on his 300th appearance in one-day international cricket. The batting great’s stay at the crease was only brief, and was ended in the most spectacular fashion. After 6.4 overs, with his score on 11, Kohli laced a drive uppishly through backward point off Matt Henry. He was surely expecting four as it sped off his bat, only for Glenn Phillips to affect the most extraordinary catch, diving away one-handed to his right. After winning the toss, New Zealand used the ploy that had served India so well on their previous two games at this game, and opted to chase. Early signs were that it was a winning formula. At the fall of Kohli’s wicket, the Black Caps had India 30-3 within seven overs, and they looked certain to spoil the party. Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings from there on, and gave India a target to defend. First he shared in a 98 run stand with Axar Patel, and reached 79 himself. A late innings cameo worth 45 from Hardik Pandya helped India to 249-9, with Henry taking 5-42 for New Zealand. The Black Caps might have felt well set at that stage, given the sides chasing at this venue are usually favoured. Against a four-pronged spin threat, though, the challenge was beyond them. Only Kane Williamson managed any significant time at the wicket, adding an innings of 81 to the stunning diving catch he had taken earlier in the game, to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja. He could not shoulder the entire burden, though, and Chakravarthy ripped through the New Zealand line up as India clinched the win with 4.3 overs unused. India will now face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday, with New Zealand heading to Pakistan to play South Africa a day later.