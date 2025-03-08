Champions Trophy final: New Zealand boosted by ICC knockouts record against India

New Zealand have a golden opportunity to add some silverware to their admittedly modest trophy collection when they face India in the final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. Mitchell Santner's side stormed into the title match of the 50-over competition after a comprehensive 50-run win against South Africa in their semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday. Owing to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/04/champions-trophy-semi-final-south-africa-confident-despite-travel-nightmare/" target="_blank">complicated schedule </a>of the tournament due to India's refusal to travel to Pakistan over political tension, New Zealand were asked to travel from Dubai to Pakistan after Sunday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/02/five-star-varun-chakravarthy-sets-up-indias-champions-trophy-semi-final-against-australia-in-dubai/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/02/five-star-varun-chakravarthy-sets-up-indias-champions-trophy-semi-final-against-australia-in-dubai/">group-phase match</a>, face the Proteas in Lahore on Wednesday and then travel back to the UAE to face India again on Sunday. Travelling issues aside, New Zealand will be confident of their chances against Rohit Sharma's team despite their loss to them in the group phase. The Black Caps have won two major ICC trophies in their cricket history - the 50-over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/19/champions-trophy-full-team-guides-as-tournament-starts-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank">Champions Trophy </a>in 2000 and the 2021 World Test Championship. In both those finals, New Zealand defeated India. It further bolstered the Kiwis' good head-to-head record against the team in blue in ICC knockout matches. New Zealand defeated India in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals as well. Their first defeat to India in an ICC tournament knockout came during the 2023 ODI World Cup in Mumbai, where they lost a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/15/india-v-new-zealand-david-beckham-sachin-tendulkar-laud-virat-kohli-after-50th-odi-ton/" target="_blank">high-scoring semi-final</a>. In that semi-final, New Zealand were well placed at one stage in their chase of 398, eventually falling short by 70 runs after a tremendous seven-wicket haul by pacer Mohammad Shami. With history on their side, New Zealand should feel upbeat about their chances. Another big positive for New Zealand is the form of up-and-coming batter Rachin Ravindra. The hugely talented left-hander got out cheaply against India in their group-phase match but bounced back by smashing 108 from 101 balls against South Africa. His innings, along with an equally enterprising 102 from Kane Williamson, helped his team post a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/05/champions-trophy-new-zealand-hold-off-south-africa-to-set-up-dubai-final-against-india/" target="_blank">record total of 362-6 </a>which proved beyond South Africa's reach despite a quickfire century from David Miller. In a short career, Ravindra has turned into an ICC tournament behemoth with all of his five ODI centuries coming in big tournaments – three in the 2023 World Cup and two in the ongoing Champions Trophy. It could have all gone horribly for the southpaw, who got hit right above the eye while fielding during a tri-series match in Lahore just before the Champions Trophy. Luckily, he avoided a major injury and will now look to make his mark in Dubai. "Rachin is an incredibly special talent," said Williamson after sharing a 164-run stand with the young batsman against South Africa. "It's always great to bat with him. He goes out and he puts the team first and he plays with that freedom." After struggling against India's spinners in Dubai, New Zealand batsmen regained some much needed form in Lahore and should now feel ready to tackle the tricky batting conditions that are expected at the Dubai International Stadium. "The conditions are different, so it's important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear in how we're trying to operate come the final," Williamson added. The only worry for the Kiwis will be the fitness of their pace spearhead Matt Henry. The right-arm seamer has troubled India in 50-over cricket, picking up the player-of-the-match award in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and also snaring five wickets in a losing cause in Dubai last Sunday. However, Henry picked up a shoulder injury while fielding against South Africa in the semi-final. Having a fully fit Henry for the final will be crucial as the new ball has done quite a bit in Dubai. Captain Santner said the team is awaiting Henry's fitness update. "Have to wait and see how Matt Henry's shoulder is. It's a bit sore, we have to wait for a couple of days and see," he said. However, New Zealand still have some cushion as pacers Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke bowled admirably against India and have enjoyed considerable success against the team in blue in the past.