Spinner Varun Chakravarthy took 5-42 during India's Champions Trophy win over New Zealand in Dubai. Getty Images
Spinner Varun Chakravarthy took 5-42 during India's Champions Trophy win over New Zealand in Dubai. Getty Images

Sport

Cricket

Champions Trophy: Is Varun Chakravarthy the new Ajantha Mendis or is he here to stay?

India’s mystery spinner has made an eye-catching entrance to ODI cricket after starting out late in the format

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

March 06, 2025