Afghanistan signs landmark deal to set up cricket base in Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan cricket is to call Abu Dhabi home for the next five years after their board signed a “destination support” agreement with Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, home to the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The deal with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, which runs until 2029, positions Abu Dhabi as the host for Afghanistan's training camps and all ‘A’ International and junior-level matches and tournaments. The ACB will also work with the Emirates Cricket Board to utilise the major venues in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/10/ilt20-can-do-better-for-uae-cricket-but-graeme-smith-is-wrong-to-say-it-is-not-good-for-the-game/" target="_blank">UAE </a>for the senior team's bilateral matches. The agreement was signed between Matt Boucher, chief executive of ADSCH, and Naseeb Khan, chief executive of ACB, in the presence of Aref Al Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Following the agreement, Al Awani said: “We are proud to announce the signing of the agreement between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/15/zayed-cricket-stadium-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub </a>and Afghanistan Cricket Board, the pioneering role of this agreement in supporting the growth of the Afghanistan cricket ecosystem. "We are also proud to continue hosting various global tournaments, programmes, and training camps in Abu Dhabi, where the vast infrastructure is available to ensure the success of all these events.” Boucher said the agreement was aligned with Abu Dhabi’s overall vision of fostering a diversity of talent across all levels. He said: “Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub is honoured to provide a world-class home for Afghanistan cricket. “Our facilities have already welcomed the world’s best players, and this agreement strengthens our strong commitment to nurturing global sporting and cricket talent and leveraging its capacity to be a force for societal good. We’ve loved hosting Afghanistan over the last couple of years and are pleased we can confirm Abu Dhabi as their second home.” Naseeb said he was looking forward to a new era in Afghanistan cricket. He said: “Very excited to be entering a fruitful partnership with the ADCSH, which will allow us to utilise all the premium facilities available in this destination for the development of our age-group cricket. Abu Dhabi confirmed as our second home marks another turning point for Afghanistan cricket. “The UAE has been instrumental in providing us with a platform to compete at the highest level, and I would like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board and all the venues for their continued support. The opportunity to now focus on Abu Dhabi as our training base and our home for age-group participation will allow us to elevate Afghanistan’s sporting success and build a strong national future for the game of cricket in our country.” The Afghanistan national team has been using venues outside the country for training and hosting matches after years of turmoil at home. Earlier, Afghanistan played in Sharjah for a number of years and also had a base near Delhi in India. But despite the difficulties, Afghanistan have made <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/10/15/afghanistan-stun-england-in-biggest-upset-of-cricket-world-cup-2023/" target="_blank">significant progress </a>at the international level, putting in commendable performances in the recent ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy, where they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/26/england-suffer-more-white-ball-pain-after-champions-trophy-exit/" target="_blank">defeated England twice</a>. Their players are also some of the most sought-after cricketers in franchise leagues.