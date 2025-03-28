Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan face battle on several fronts during NZ ODI series

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra M Show more