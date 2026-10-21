Uddish Suri on dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, selection for ADT10 and eyeing a UAE future with his brother

When Uddish Suri takes leave from his mechanical engineering lectures and plays against some of the world’s biggest hitters in cricket’s fastest format, he might be forgiven for being nervous.

The 18-year-old all-rounder will be making his franchise cricket bow when he plays in the Abu Dhabi T10 next month.

The Dubai-born left-arm wrist-spinner acknowledged he hasn’t had the chance to worry about feeling daunted by the challenge ahead.

Instead, he said, he physically jumped for joy after making the cut at the draft for the reconfigured 10-over league.

Plus, he has already pitted himself against the most destructive young batter in the world – and with no small measure of success, too. So why worry?

“Manifestation is probably the biggest key in life,” Uddish said of bowling to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Under-19 Asia Cup last December, between the two IPLs which launched the teen batter as a global star of cricket.

“One and a half months before the tournament, I would watch his videos online. And I was always manifesting that I would be the one getting him out.”

It nearly happened immediately. With just the second ball he bowled in the fixture at ICC Academy in Dubai, Uddish had Sooryavanshi dropped.

Sooryavanshi proceeded to plunder 171 from 95 balls. But Uddish escaped serious punishment in the wunderkind’s latest act of savagery on the bowling attacks of the world.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,who has become a regular member of the Indian T20 team, was dismisshed by Uddish. AFP Show caption: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,who has become a regular member of the …

Of the 14 sixes Sooryavanshi hit, just one was off Uddish, as well as one boundary besides. Then, in his penultimate over, he bowled him out.

“For a month I had been preparing to get him out,” Uddish said. “What areas am I going to bowl to him? What lengths am I going to bowl to him? I bowled eight overs to him on the trot.

“The length that I was bowling to him, he was getting frustrated at times. He was playing the wrong shot, and finally, towards the end, when it was my second last over of the spell, I bowled him.

“It was a great feeling to get him out.”

He will be pitting his wits against the young stars of India and Pakistan again next month, when the U19 Asia Cup returns in Oman. After that, he will be straight into action in the Abu Dhabi T10.

“I was watching the auction, and I just jumped with joy,” Uddish said of being drafted to play for UAE Bulls, where his teammates will be IPL stars like Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine.

“I started running all over my house, upstairs, down. I gave a hug to parents, who were really happy for me.

“Then I went into my temple because I believe in my God so much and I think whatever has happened to me is only because of him.

“I was there for five minutes talking to my God and it was a really happy moment for me.”

While he was in his temple, he missed a phone call from the person he is closest to.

Brother Tanish was on tour in the United States with the UAE senior team. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter is one of the brightest young talents in UAE cricket.

A day after his younger sibling was drafted for the T10, Tanish landed a $10,000 deal to play in the DP World ILT20, even though he might be unavailable because of a clash with national team duty.

“Unluckily, I did go unsold, but my brother got picked,” Uddish said of ILT20 auction day, when over $1 million was spent recruiting UAE players.

“I was in my university class and I had my phone open to see YouTube. Tanish’s name came up and I saw Sharjah Warriorz had put a bid in and he got picked for $10,000.

Quote “I think our parents would want that to happen; seeing both their sons on TV one day playing in the same team with each other. Uddish Suri hopes to play with brother Tanish

“Obviously in class I can't just be like, 'I'm leaving'. But after five minutes, when my class ended, the first thing I did was ring my brother.”

Another thing he has manifested is playing for the UAE senior team alongside Tanish.

“That is both of our dreams together,” Uddish said. “Playing in the same team as your brother is a very great feeling.

“I think our parents would want that to happen; seeing both their sons on the TV one day playing in the same team with each other.

“It would also help because we can communicate with each other. There have been quite a few times where I have been struggling to find my length or whatever.

“I would rather talk to my brother rather than talking to someone else because my comfort zone is with him. He knows where my strengths lie and my weaknesses lie.”