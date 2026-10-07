Countdown to new-look Abu Dhabi T10 begins with strong Pakistan and Caribbean cohorts

The countdown to Abu Dhabi T10’s relaunch has started with five new team owners and a roster full of star players from across the world gearing up for what is effectively a second innings for the league, beginning November 7.

The T10 tournament has undergone a significant transformation this year, with the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) assuming complete ownership of the league, with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

With the new ownership structure in place and an emphasis on long-term partnerships, clear and predictable team structures, and organic growth, T10 is aiming to move away from the disjointed efforts of previous seasons.

Five new team owners were announced for the 2026 season, with UAE Bulls, who had been with the league since its inception in 2017, continuing their association with Abu Dhabi T10.

Among the new inductees are Yas Lions, owned by UAE-based venture capitalist Jeetu Kataria, and Royal Desert Champions, helmed by former banker Amit Narang. Other teams in the league are Arabian Aces, Emirates Eagles and United Tigers.

Last week, all stakeholders gathered in Abu Dhabi to complete the biggest task for any franchise tournament – player selection. A draft was held at Yas Island, where some of the most in-demand short-format players were allocated to the six teams.

The ‘icon’ players had already been selected ahead of the draft. West Indies players were the most sought-after, led by Kieron Pollard (UAE Bulls 'icon' player), Jason Holder (Yas Lions), Nicolas Pooran (Royal Desert Champions) and Rovman Powell (Emirates Eagles).

Moeen Ali (Arabian Aces) and Fakhar Zaman (United Tigers) are the only non-Caribbean 'icons' in T10 2026.

With the Abu Dhabi T10 sharing November with another UAE-based franchise tournament – the DP World ILT20 – there was some overlap of players. However, one key difference was the composition of the squads.

While the 2026 ILT20 put particular emphasis on Afghanistan players while restricting Pakistan stars largely to one team – ostensibly due to Indian ownership of other franchises - the Abu Dhabi T10 saw Pakistan names scattered across all franchises, barring one.

In all, 15 Pakistan players have found a home in T10, including superstars such as Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman, compared to just five in ILT20. Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir is the 16th Pakistan cricketer in T10, but he now qualifies as an England cricketer.

For Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH and Abu Dhabi T10, the foundation has been laid for a new cricket structure.

“The changes this season are about putting the right foundations in place to build Abu Dhabi T10 into a stronger and more sustainable global cricket property,” Boucher told The National.

“We have six franchises for the 2026 season. UAE Bulls provide continuity from the previous era, while the other franchises are part of the new ownership and identity structure.

"The focus is on having owners who share our long-term vision and are committed to building strong franchise identities and genuine connections with fans.”

Boucher said the onus of growing the fan base and popularity of the league falls on both the T10 management and team owners.

“The key difference is the long-term approach. We want franchises to grow beyond the tournament window, develop their own identities and fanbases, and become sustainable sporting brands. Stronger franchises will ultimately help us build a stronger Abu Dhabi T10,” he added.

For Boucher, the presence of Pakistan players across the teams is encouraging, as is the presence of international and UAE stars.

“Having Pakistan stars such as Naseem Shah, Mohammed Amir, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed certainly adds quality and significant fan interest. But the strength of the league is its overall international mix, alongside a strong UAE presence with players such as Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan and Vriitya Aravind.”

UAE star batter Waseem will undoubtedly have the spotlight on him when the Abu Dhabi T10 starts on November 7 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, having secured a record $210,000 contract for the ILT20, which begins two days after the T10 tournament concludes on November 20.