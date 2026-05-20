Abu Dhabi T10 prepares for new innings under revamped leadership

The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament will take a fresh guard in 2026 under new leadership as the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) assumes majority ownership and commercial rights control of the tournament.

The T10 competition will now function as an Abu Dhabi-owned and managed tournament, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

The Abu Dhabi T10 will take place from November 7-20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“This is a strategic evolution of the tournament which signals strengthened governance, institutional credibility, and a clear global growth strategy for the sport’s fastest format,” Aref Al Awani, chairman of the board, ADCSH and general secretary, ADSC, said.

“This marks a new start for a tournament that has already demonstrated global relevance in a short time frame, while building a growing fan base in Abu Dhabi where we can pivot our community ambitions.”

The Abu Dhabi T10 is making steady progress as a unique product in international cricket with many top players from across the world featuring in it regularly.

This year will be a fresh start under the new structure. Eight franchises and prospective ownership groups will be invited to participate under the tournament’s new structure.

“The Emirates Cricket Board supports the new framework of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, now in place for the Abu Dhabi T10,” said Khalid Al Zarooni, vice-chairman ECB.

“The tournament has established itself as an innovative format within the global cricket calendar and, under this structure, is well-positioned to continue contributing to the UAE’s sporting landscape.”

The T10 format first emerged in the UAE almost 10 years back with the help of Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of Mulk International.

“The Abu Dhabi T10 was born out of Shaji’s bold ambition and has grown into one of the world’s coolest cricket properties,” said Matt Boucher, CEO, ADCSH and the new CEO of Abu Dhabi T10.

“We absolutely love the event and are incredibly excited at putting in place the foundations for its next stage of growth to ensure we reach the highest summit possible.”

The tournament is inviting formal expression of interest regarding franchise partnerships at its website AbuDhabit10.com.