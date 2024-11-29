Sport

Cricket

Zeeshan Naseer - Abu Dhabi T10 unearths 90mph fast bowler with sights set on UAE team

Pakistani pacer, 24, impresses in first senior professional tournament for Team Abu Dhabi

Ajit Vijaykumar

November 29, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today