Everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi T10

The shortest format in cricket is back for another exciting season, this time with a bigger roster and a promise of a lot more entertainment. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/16/jos-buttler-rashid-khan-and-other-stars-confirmed-for-expanded-abu-dhabi-t10/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi T10 </a>has now expanded to include 10 teams with the addition of Ajman Bolts and UP Nawabs. The 10-over tournament, which stars on Thursday and runs until December 2 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, has grown in stature over the years, especially after moving base to Abu Dhabi. The shortened duration of matches, which last just 90 minutes, means fans can easily take time out of their schedule to watch the best players in the world in action. The New York Strikers <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/12/09/new-york-strikers-claim-maiden-abu-dhabi-t10-title-with-victory-over-deccan-gladiators/" target="_blank">are the defending champions </a>and they will be determined to retain the title. The Deccan Gladiators, who won the title <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2022/12/04/deccan-gladiators-retain-abu-dhabi-t10-crown-with-victory-over-new-york-strikers/" target="_blank">back to back </a>in 2021 and 2022, look solid on paper with short format superstars Jos Butler, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis and Andre Russell in their line-up. They were the beaten finalists last year, and will be keen to go all the way this time. Adding to the local flavour is the national capital's very own side - Team Abu Dhabi, will be hoping to put up a strong performance to end their drought in the competition. The Abu Dhabi T10 kickstarts the season of franchise cricket in the UAE which will culminate in the DP World International League T20 in January. Ajman Bolts, Bangla Tigers, Chennai Braves Jaguars, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Morrisville Samp Army, New York Strikers, Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi and UP Nawabs. The Abu Dhabi T10 starts on Thursday and runs until December 2, at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The tournament kicks off with a triple header. Team Abu Dhabi takes on newcomers Ajman Bolts in the opener at 3.30pm local time, followed by Bangla Tigers versus Morrisville Samp Army at 5.45pm, while Chennai Braves Jaguars clash with Deccan Gladiators at 8pm. Complete fixtures list can be <a href="https://ttensports.com/season-8_schedule/" target="_blank">accessed here</a>. Ajman Bolts: James Neesham, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Alex Hales and Gulbadin Naib Bangla Tigers: Rashid Khan, Sakib Al Hassan, Dinesh Karthik, Hazratullah Zazai and Liam Livingstone Chennai Braves Jaguars: Rassie van der Dussen, Josh Brown, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence and Nuwan Thushara Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran, Jos Butler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rilee Rossauw and Marcus Stoinis Delhi Bulls: Rovman Powell, Tom Banton, Fabian Allen, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq Morrisville Samp Army: Faf du Plessis, Karim Janat, Imad Wasim, Andries Gous and Rohan Mustafa New York Strikers: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Akeal Hosein and Asif Ali Northern Warriors: Trent Boult, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Munro, Johnson Charles and Azmatullah Omarzai Team Abu Dhabi: Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar and Kyle Mayers UP Nawabs: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Fletcher, Odean Smith, Najibullah Zadran and Adil Rashid <b>Prize fund: </b>The winners will receive $100,000, the runners-up $50,000 and the third-placed side $25,000. 2017 - Kerala Kings; 2018 - Northern Warriors; 2019 - Maratha Arabians; 2020 - Northern Warriors; 2021 - Deccan Gladiators; 2022 - Deccan Gladiators; 2023 - New York Strikers Tickets for the tournament available at <a href="http://www.abudhabit10.com/">www.abudhabit10.com</a>