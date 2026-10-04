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  • UAE T20 veteran Muhammad Waseem goes under the hammer during the ILT20 player auction at the ICC Academy in Dubai. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National
    UAE T20 veteran Muhammad Waseem goes under the hammer during the ILT20 player auction at the ICC Academy in Dubai. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Zayed Abbas, ECB board member, takes part in the ILT20 player auction
    Zayed Abbas, ECB board member, takes part in the ILT20 player auction
  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate during the auction on Thursday
    Abu Dhabi Knight Riders assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate during the auction on Thursday
  • Pakistan star batter Babar Azam went to Desert Vipers
    Pakistan star batter Babar Azam went to Desert Vipers
  • UAE's Muhammad Waseem hit the jackpot during ILT20 auction
    UAE's Muhammad Waseem hit the jackpot during ILT20 auction
  • Former UAE captain Ahmed Raza is now with the Dubai Capitals
    Former UAE captain Ahmed Raza is now with the Dubai Capitals
  • Alishan Sharafu goes up for sale
    Alishan Sharafu goes up for sale

ILT20 2026 salaries: Who are the highest-paid players in the UAE league?

Afghanistan players in high demand while UAE cricketers also land lucrative contracts

Ajit Vijaykumar

October 04, 2026

The DP World International League T20 held its second player auction, with some of the biggest names in franchise cricket landing mega deals.

The ILT20 has become one of the most lucrative leagues in the world. This time, the rules were altered to ensure that local and Associate-nation players also get a slice of the cash pie.

As a result, more than $1 million was spent on 24 UAE players with a minimum salary of $10,000.

Leading the way for local players during the auction at the ICC Academy in Dubai was star batter Muhammad Waseem, who landed a massive contract of $210,000 to continue playing with MI Emirates.

Fellow UAE batter Alishan Sharafu was also in demand, going to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for a cool $110,000.

The auction raised the bar further for UAE cricketers after Junaid Siddique's record $170,000 deal last year.

The demand was even higher for overseas stars, with Afghanistan players attracting considerable interest. Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi landed the biggest contract of ILT20 2026, snapped up by MI Emirates for $380,000.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was close behind, going to Gulf Giants for $350,000.

Pakistan players, however, continued to be denied, as star names suc Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan all made their way to the Desert Vipers at base price.

Below is the list of the top-earning players after ILT20 2026 auction. Note that list does not include players who were retained before the auction.

Highest-earning players at ILT20 2026 auction

1). Fazalhaq Farooqi (MI Emirates, AFG) - $380,000

2). Liam Livingstone (Gulf Giants, ENG) - $350,000

3). Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Gulf Giants, AFG) - $310,000

4). Faf du Plessis (Dubai Capitals, SA) - $300,000

5). Alzarri Joseph (Gulf Giants, WI) - $230,000

6). Muhammad Waseem (MI Emirates, UAE) - $210,000

7). Richard Gleeson (Sharjah Warriorz, ENG) - $180,000

8). Chris Jordan (MI Emirates, ENG) - $170,000

=9). Allah Ghazanfar (MI Emirates, AFG) - $150,000

=9). David Payne (Desert Vipers, ENG) - $150,000

11). Mohammad Nabi (Sharjah Warriorz, AFG) - $140,000

=12). Paul Walter (Sharjah Warriorz, ENG) - $110,000

=12). Lizaad Williams (MI Emirates, SA) - $110,000

=12). Alishan Sharafu (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, UAE) - $110,000

=15). James Coles (MI Emirates, ENG) - $100,000

=15). Amshi De Silva (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, SL) - $100,000

=15). Max Holden (Dubai Capitals, ENG) - $100,000

=15). Dasun Shanaka (Dubai Capitals, SL) - $100,000

=19). Mohammed Rohid (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, UAE) - $95,000

=19). Aayan Khan (Dubai Capitals, UAE) - $95,000

Updated: October 04, 2026, 6:14 AM
UAE cricketAfghanistanPakistan cricketBabar Azam