ILT20 2026 salaries: Who are the highest-paid players in the UAE league?

The DP World International League T20 held its second player auction, with some of the biggest names in franchise cricket landing mega deals.

The ILT20 has become one of the most lucrative leagues in the world. This time, the rules were altered to ensure that local and Associate-nation players also get a slice of the cash pie.

As a result, more than $1 million was spent on 24 UAE players with a minimum salary of $10,000.

Leading the way for local players during the auction at the ICC Academy in Dubai was star batter Muhammad Waseem, who landed a massive contract of $210,000 to continue playing with MI Emirates.

Fellow UAE batter Alishan Sharafu was also in demand, going to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for a cool $110,000.

The auction raised the bar further for UAE cricketers after Junaid Siddique's record $170,000 deal last year.

The demand was even higher for overseas stars, with Afghanistan players attracting considerable interest. Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi landed the biggest contract of ILT20 2026, snapped up by MI Emirates for $380,000.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was close behind, going to Gulf Giants for $350,000.

Pakistan players, however, continued to be denied, as star names suc Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan all made their way to the Desert Vipers at base price.

Below is the list of the top-earning players after ILT20 2026 auction. Note that list does not include players who were retained before the auction.

Highest-earning players at ILT20 2026 auction

1). Fazalhaq Farooqi (MI Emirates, AFG) - $380,000

2). Liam Livingstone (Gulf Giants, ENG) - $350,000

3). Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Gulf Giants, AFG) - $310,000

4). Faf du Plessis (Dubai Capitals, SA) - $300,000

5). Alzarri Joseph (Gulf Giants, WI) - $230,000

6). Muhammad Waseem (MI Emirates, UAE) - $210,000

7). Richard Gleeson (Sharjah Warriorz, ENG) - $180,000

8). Chris Jordan (MI Emirates, ENG) - $170,000

=9). Allah Ghazanfar (MI Emirates, AFG) - $150,000

=9). David Payne (Desert Vipers, ENG) - $150,000

11). Mohammad Nabi (Sharjah Warriorz, AFG) - $140,000

=12). Paul Walter (Sharjah Warriorz, ENG) - $110,000

=12). Lizaad Williams (MI Emirates, SA) - $110,000

=12). Alishan Sharafu (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, UAE) - $110,000

=15). James Coles (MI Emirates, ENG) - $100,000

=15). Amshi De Silva (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, SL) - $100,000

=15). Max Holden (Dubai Capitals, ENG) - $100,000

=15). Dasun Shanaka (Dubai Capitals, SL) - $100,000

=19). Mohammed Rohid (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, UAE) - $95,000

=19). Aayan Khan (Dubai Capitals, UAE) - $95,000