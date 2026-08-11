ILT20's player rule set to transform grand auction for 2026 season

The biggest bidding war at this year's ILT20 player auction may not be for an overseas superstar. It could be for a UAE middle-order batter.

That may sound surprising in a league that has welcomed some of the biggest names in world cricket since its inception. Yet beneath the headlines surrounding international stars lies a quieter but potentially more significant story – one that could reshape how franchises build their squads and, in the process, strengthen the future of UAE cricket.

Every franchise is required to include at least four UAE players in its squad, with at least one capped UAE player and one Under-23 UAE player among them. As in previous seasons, two UAE players must also feature in every starting XI. New for Season 5, each franchise must additionally recruit at least four Afghan players and one Irish player as part of its mandatory allocation. These additions inevitably reduce the flexibility franchises previously enjoyed when selecting overseas players.

So the league has effectively reset the market.

The new regulations are likely to do more than simply alter squad lists. They could fundamentally change how franchises value domestic talent.

While much of the early discussion focused on the mandatory quotas, the real story lies in the changing dynamics of the auction itself.

Every franchise will now be searching for UAE players capable of contributing consistently rather than merely satisfying squad regulations. That distinction could transform the value of a small but increasingly important group of players – specialist UAE batters.

Finding those players may prove more difficult than many expect.

Why scarcity could define the auction

Every successful auction revolves around one principle: scarcity.

Fast bowlers usually command premium prices, but only until franchises realise there are several quality options available. The same applies to all-rounders, spinners and overseas finishers. Once supply begins to outstrip demand, bidding wars cool and prices inevitably settle.

Across the six ILT20 franchises last season, the majority of UAE player slots were occupied by pace bowlers, spinners and bowling all-rounders. Specialist batters were comparatively few.

The pattern is difficult to ignore. As UAE's bowling options have steadily expanded, franchises have traditionally shown greater confidence in local players with the ball than with the bat.

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The league's overseas stars naturally occupied the most influential batting positions – opening the innings, anchoring the middle order or finishing games. Domestic bowlers, meanwhile, could support experienced international attacks while allowing overseas batters to dominate the scoring responsibilities.

For four seasons, that model worked well. Season 5, however, may require a different philosophy.

Under the revised regulations, investing in a dependable UAE batter can create tactical advantages. Every overseas slot saved in the batting order becomes another overseas option elsewhere in the squad.

The simultaneous requirement to accommodate mandatory Afghanistan and Ireland players further reinforces that equation. With a greater proportion of overseas positions effectively predetermined, franchises may place an even greater premium on UAE batters capable of filling specialist middle-order roles.

A league entering its next phase

The revised regulations should also be viewed in a broader context.

For the first four seasons, the ILT20 successfully established itself as one of the world's premier franchise competitions outside the traditional Full Member nations.

Season 5 presents a different opportunity. The league now has a chance not only to accelerate the development of UAE cricket itself, but also to strengthen its identity as a regional competition that creates meaningful opportunities for players from Associate Members.

Young cricketers across the Emirates can now see a clearer pathway – from age-group cricket to domestic competitions, from domestic cricket to the national team and ILT20.

This philosophy has already produced encouraging results.

Khuzaima Tanveer celebrates a wicket during the ILT20 qualifier last year. Photo: ILT20 Show caption: Khuzaima Tanveer celebrates a wicket during the ILT20 qualif…

Players such as Khuzaima Tanveer and Ajay Kumar earned opportunities within the ILT20 before progressing into the UAE national set-up.

Another positive development is the revised tournament window, now scheduled from November to December this year. The change is expected to improve overseas player availability while reducing scheduling conflicts with other franchise competitions.

New generation, fresh opportunity

UAE cricket has seen a few players make a mark on the international stage. Muhammad Waseem remains the country's premier white-ball batter and one of the most sought-after domestic players.

Alishan Sharafu has arguably taken the biggest step forward over the past year. Long regarded as one of UAE cricket's brightest domestic prospects, he has now firmly established himself as an international - at least in T20 cricket - as well as ILT20 performer.

UAE's Aryansh Sharma has emerged as one of the country's top batting prospects. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: UAE's Aryansh Sharma has emerged as one of the country's top…

Another exciting name is Aryansh Sharma. Still eligible for the Under-23 category, the wicketkeeper-batter announced himself on the global stage during this year's T20 World Cup, playing a key role in the UAE's victory over Canada while keeping wickets throughout the tournament.

The player market could become even more intriguing with the arrival of experienced cricketers who recently became eligible to represent the UAE. Players such as Harpreet Bhatia and Akshdeep Nath, both with extensive Indian domestic and IPL experience, add depth and experience to the talent pool.

Former India Test wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat has also started his cricketing journey in the UAE, featuring in the Emirates Cricket Board's domestic competitions during the 2026 season.

For the first time since the ILT20 began, franchises may enter an auction with genuine choices rather than simply searching for available UAE batters. That alone represents a significant shift in the league's evolution.

Intriguing names

Every auction produces a handful of players whose value extends well beyond conventional statistics. This year, Sohaib Khan could become one of those names.

On paper, his resume remains relatively modest. He has played only a limited number of T20 internationals and has yet to feature in the league over multiple ILT20 seasons.

Ordinarily, that profile might not trigger aggressive bidding. But it might be different this time.

Unlike many UAE batters who naturally occupy top-order positions, Sohaib's primary role is in the middle order – arguably the position where UAE cricket currently possesses the fewest proven options. That positional scarcity alone immediately increases his value.

His recent performances have strengthened the case further.

UAE's Sohaib Khan in action in Dubai earlier this year. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: UAE's Sohaib Khan in action in Dubai earlier this year. Chri…

At this year's T20 World Cup, he finished as the UAE's second-highest run scorer behind Sharafu and was the only UAE batter to register two half-centuries. His aggressive approach was further reflected in the numbers, as he finished the group stage as the fourth-highest six hitter among all 20 teams competing at the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, his composed 63 against India A during the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Doha offered another glimpse of his temperament against stronger opposition. He also finished that tournament as the UAE's second-highest run-scorer.

Those innings should not be viewed simply through the lens of runs scored. They demonstrated something franchises consistently seek but cannot easily quantify – composure under pressure.

Sohaib, therefore, becomes far more than another domestic player entering the auction. He becomes a roster solution.