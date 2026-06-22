Ahmed Raza ends 21-year association with UAE cricket after stepping down as women’s team coach

Ahmed Raza has ended a 21-year involvement with UAE cricket after resigning as coach of the women’s national team.

The former spin bowler was first selected for the men’s national team while a 16-year-old schoolboy.

The Sharjah-born bowler later captained the UAE, and was part of the squad who played at T20 World Cups in Bangladesh and Australia.

He retired from playing in March 2023 after being offered a place in the coaching set-up of the Emirates Cricket Board.

He subsequently became the head coach of the women’s side, most recently overseeing qualification for the 2026 Asia Cup via a tournament in Malaysia earlier this month.

“The Emirates Cricket Board congratulates Ahmed on his stellar work and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,” the ECB wrote in announcing Raza’s departure.

During his time at the helm, the women’s game in the UAE has developed markedly. Most significantly, the national team earned one-day international status last year.

In their first series, they drew with Zimbabwe. In the format that Raza most favoured in his own playing days, he said that series was the highlight of his time with the women’s team.

“First of all, I'd like to thank the ECB for the opportunity and trust shown in my ability to coach UAE women's team,” Raza said.

“As the saying goes, aim to leave the place better than how you found it, and I hope I have done that with women's cricket in UAE.

“Becoming an ODI nation and going over to Zimbabwe for our first ever series against a full member, and achieving what we did there, is definitely a highlight and the most memorable series during my tenure.”

While the national team have frequently taken scalps of sides ranked higher than them in recent years, Raza’s tenure was also marked by some near misses.

Thanks to the heroics of Esha Oza – a captain who Raza termed “an outstanding leader” – they came within touching distance of shocking Sri Lanka to qualify for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Although the ultimate narrow defeat in that game in Abu Dhabi was tough to take, it felt like a positive sign the side was on the brink of making it to the game’s top stage.

However, the next time they had a shot at qualification, their progress was halted prematurely at the regional level, via an eventful tournament in Thailand.

Ahmed Raza, coach of UAE women cricket team during the training ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers at the Zayed Cricket Academy in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National Info

At the group stage of that competition, Raza made headlines around the cricket world with his decision to retire out all 10 batters.

The tactical decision, brought about to combat the impending threat of rain, led to a win – and a subsequent investigation by the game’s lawmakers into whether the loophole should be closed.

However, a later loss in the competition meant the UAE missed out on a place at the global qualifier.

Raza was impressed by how the players dealt with that double disappointment of missing out on a trip to the big stage, and is hopeful they can achieve it next time around.

“I'm not someone who carries regrets, but not qualifying for the T20 World Cup will definitely be a bitter memory,” Raza said.

“Having said that, how we moved on and got better channelling our sorrow and disappointment stands out, as we never stopped moving in the right direction. Seeing the girls play 2028 World Cup will be a dream.”

The ECB are set to begin the search for a replacement for Raza imminently.

His successor will inherit a side packed with young talent, supported by a rapidly developing junior programme.

They will also be able to look forward to playing against the continent’s top stars when the UAE play at the Asia Cup for a third time later this year.