UAE players wait on the boundary during the match against Qatar before racing to the middle to stand at the batting crease, then return straight back without facing a ball. Courtesy of the ICC
Sport

Cricket

World first in cricket: UAE retire out all 10 batters to beat rain and thrash Qatar in T20 World Cup qualifier

Esha Oza smashed another century before national team invoke a unique strategy to beat the weather in regional qualifier in Thailand

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

May 10, 2025