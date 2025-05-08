ODI cricket can wait as UAE women turn attention to T20 World Cup qualification

The news that UAE women’s cricket has secured one-day international status deserved to be celebrated as a job well done. Instead of toasting their achievement and looking forward to a bright future to come, though, the players of the national team have been focused on the task at hand. For now, at least, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/05/uae-womens-team-gaining-odi-status-a-historic-moment/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/05/uae-womens-team-gaining-odi-status-a-historic-moment/">ODI cricket can wait</a>. They still have plenty they want to achieve in the 20-over format, and they are in Thailand for just that reason. They were one of five associate sides to be confirmed for ODI cricket from 2025 to 2029, along with Thailand, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and the Netherlands. When the announcement was made, the side were already in Bangkok, playing a three-game warm-up series ahead of the Asia regional qualifier for next year’s T20 World Cup. Ahmed Raza, the side’s coach, says the status upgrade is due reward for the players, but hopes it will not distract from their assignment in Thailand. “It is a huge honour for us to achieve ODI status,” said Raza, who was formerly captain of the men’s national team. “It is something which was one of my main aspirations when I took the job, as it’s a format which is closest to my heart. “The [Emirates Cricket Board] played a huge role in this, and it wouldn’t be fair if we didn’t appreciate their efforts in providing us the fixtures. Then our girls performed and kept climbing the ladder of the rankings. “Esha Oza [the captain] will be cap No 1 when she walks out to lead the team in the first ever women’s ODI which will be etched in the history. “That's really exciting for women’s cricket in the UAE. Having said that, we remain focused on the present. Our focus is completely on winning the regional qualifiers here in Bangkok and progressing to the global qualifiers.” The national team’s rise to No 16 in the world T20I rankings has been built on a talented core of young players. At the last T20 World Cup global qualifier, for example, most of the players in the side were teenagers. As they bid to progress, they have supplemented the young talent with some newcomers. <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">Katie Thompson</a>, Michelle Botha and Sashikala Silva are all on their first tour as international cricketers. Still, though, they bring experience with them. Thompson, 28, played for Yorkshire in the UK before moving to Ajman to work as a PE teacher four years ago. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/08/uae-cricket-michelle-botha/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/08/uae-cricket-michelle-botha/">Botha</a>, 30, was in the South Africa development pathway in the past, while Silva, 30, was on the brink of the Sri Lanka national team, then later moved to Abu Dhabi for work as a cricket coach. “I love cricket, and I knew I could play still, so I decided to leave my job,” said Silva, who is a seam bowling allrounder. “Chamani [Seneviratne, the former Sri Lanka and UAE player] told me if I came to UAE I would have the chance to play for the national team. “In Sri Lanka, I had been close to the national team, but my family had money problems, so I decided to move to Dubai.” The two finalists at the nine-team competition in Bangkok will progress to the global qualifier, which is due to be staged at the start of next year. The World Cup is scheduled for next summer. “I am excited to play my first international match, and proud also,” Silva said. “I called my family on Botim, and they were very happy about it. As a team, we are focused on this tournament in Thailand and we want to take the trophy as champions.”