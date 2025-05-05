UAE women's team gaining ODI status a 'historic moment'

UAE captain Esha Oza urged cricket fans to rally around the women's game after the national team gained One-Day International status from the world body for the next cycle. Over the weekend, the International Cricket Council handed 50-over status to five Associate Members, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/02/uae-women-cricket-t20/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/02/uae-women-cricket-t20/">the UAE </a>replacing the United States in the list of 16 teams that will play ODIs in the 2025-29 cycle. Thailand and Scotland retained their ODI status due to their qualification for the Women’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier 2025. Papua New Guinea and the Netherlands also held on to their ODI status owing to their T20I ranking. UAE made the cut as the next highest ranked Associate Member team. Reflecting on a momentous occasion for UAE cricket and women's sport, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/27/uaes-esha-oza-lands-iccs-associate-cricketer-of-the-year-award-for-second-time-after-dominant-2024/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/27/uaes-esha-oza-lands-iccs-associate-cricketer-of-the-year-award-for-second-time-after-dominant-2024/">captain Esha </a>thanked the Emirates Cricket Board and past and current members of the national team who all helped along the journey to ODI cricket. “It is a great achievement. Over the years, that is something we have always looked to do, play 50-overs cricket. It has taken years of hard work,” Esha said. “From the first ever team that represented the UAE women’s national side to the one that will be the first to represent the team at ODIs, it’s a proud moment for everyone. “A big congratulations to everyone at the Emirates Cricket Board. All the players, coaches, support staff and board members. It has been an amazing journey so far for the UAE women’s team and it’s a historic moment for us to achieve ODI status. “The journey started in 2009 when the women's team played their first international tournament. I did not play back then as I was 8-9 years old. That's when it started, that's when people had the dream of representing the country.” The 27-year-old <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/05/06/esha-ozas-resistance-not-enough-as-uae-hearts-are-broken-by-giants-sri-lanka/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/05/06/esha-ozas-resistance-not-enough-as-uae-hearts-are-broken-by-giants-sri-lanka/">all-rounder </a>said that members of the national team have enough experience in longer formats of the game, so ODIs should not come as too much of a surprise. “The recent 50-over championship showed we are ready for ODI cricket. I have played domestic cricket in Mumbai, I have played 50-over format a bit. We have played 40-over games with boys here as well, academy games. The team is not that new to the format,” Esha added. “It is much more different than T20 cricket. You are in the field for a lot longer, it will test out fitness, our skills more. Our team is ready.” Esha is extremely optimistic about the growth of women's cricket in the country and said that with a new avenue, there will be a lot more opportunities for the next generation of players. “There is so much more to UAE cricket than just the girls coming to the camps. It is good to see the amount of talent we have in the country. “Most of us, we have grown up here. Watch out for the UAE team. This is the right time to play cricket. We are going to get much more match time. We will get a lot more exposure, international cricket. Just pick up a bat and ball and start playing the game.” ECB vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni lauded the team for their hard work. “The Emirates Cricket Board is delighted with the incredible progress of our women’s team. Their rise to ODI status is a monumental achievement and speaks volumes about the team’s determination, skills, talent and commitment. “I want to congratulate captain Esha Oza and all her team members as well as the coaching staff on their global recognition which is a result of their untiring efforts and the Emirates Cricket Board’s development work and the sheer dedication in the growth of women’s game in the UAE. “In the coming days, months and years the ECB will continue to provide top quality facilities to our women players including regular playing opportunities against international opposition at both junior and senior levels.”